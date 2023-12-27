LP and LP Foundation Drive Positive Change in 2023 With $875,000 in Donations

Celebrating its 50th year, the LP Foundation supported over 80 nonprofits and public schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, proudly announces more than $875,000 in monetary and product donations in 2023 through the LP Foundation and other corporate giving initiatives.

Celebrating its 50th year, the LP Foundation supported over 80 nonprofit organizations and public schools. LP Foundation President Breeanna Straessle said, "The LP Foundation embodies LP's purpose of Building a Better World™ by enriching communities. This year, nearly a million dollars in monetary and in-kind product donations as well as countless volunteer hours were dedicated to initiatives supporting the communities that LP calls home."

LP prioritizes giving in four areas aligned with its mission and values:

Building high-quality, affordable homes, with a focus on supporting wounded veterans. Protecting the environment and promoting healthy forests. Enhancing public STEM education to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. Working with organizations to build diverse talent and promote inclusivity.

The LP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, runs five philanthropic programs: Community Grants, Disaster Relief, Team Member Nonprofit Board Sponsorships, Team Member Giving Matches, and its Gary Sinise Foundation partnership.

This year, the LP Foundation awarded a community grant to the Urban League of Middle Tennessee's Real Estate Developers Academy, which supports persons of color in the housing industry. The grant will aid the design and implementation of a think tank for open conversations on the affordable housing shortage in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

"A leader in the construction and building solutions industry, LP is recognized for its commitment to and support of our local community," said the Urban League of Middle Tennessee (ULMT) President and CEO Clifton Harris. "LP's generous investment in support of ULMT's Real Estate Developers Academy is making a significant impact as we work collaboratively in seeking solutions to our community's affordable housing needs. LP's purpose of 'Building a Better World' closely aligns with our goal of 'Building Better Lives by Empowering Communities and Changing Lives,' and we are excited to have this opportunity to work with the LP team now and well into the future."

In the second year of partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, LP and the LP Foundation helped welcome four severely wounded heroes and their families to specially adapted, mortgage-free smart technology homes. For Veterans Day, LP and the Gary Sinise Foundation arranged an on-field salute to retired U.S. Army Sergeant Josh Hargis, honored as Hero of the Day at the Tennessee Titans Salute to Service game. The Hargis family's future home will be completed in 2024 with support from LP and LP Foundation.

"On behalf of our founder Gary Sinise, we are so grateful for our partnership with the LP Foundation and for their commitment to honor our nation's veterans, first responders, heroes, and defenders," said Gary Sinise Foundation Senior Vice President of Programs Jim Ravella. "Their generous support allows us to reach even more of our nation's most severely wounded heroes and their families who have sacrificed so much by building specially adapted smart homes that help our remarkable heroes regain their freedom and independence."

The LP Foundation also continued its long-standing partnerships with Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together, and the Hard Bargain Association (HBA) in 2023. The LP Foundation's donation to the HBA will go toward Bousquet Place, a nearly 40-home community providing affordable housing for those in financial need, focusing on city civil servants.

Many LP team members are active in their local communities, volunteering to support community needs. The LP Foundation supported this work through its Nonprofit Board Sponsorships and Giving Match Programs. Since 2013, LP team members have contributed more than half a million dollars, matched dollar for dollar by the LP Foundation.

In 2023, LP and the LP Foundation provided support for disaster relief following wildfires in British Columbia (near LP Dawson Creek), tornadoes in Nashville, Tennessee (near LP Nashville) and Selma, Alabama (near LP Clarke County), as well as the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are extraordinarily grateful for the support of LP Building Solutions," said American Red Cross Tennessee Region CEO Joel Sullivan. "It is through the generosity of our donors like LP that the Red Cross can provide both immediate and long-term relief to families impacted by disasters."

Additional grants went to nonprofits and public schools, including Harpeth Conservancy, Tennessee Environmental Council, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Alabama, and more.

Since it was established in 1973, the LP Foundation has donated over $22 million to nonprofits and K–12 public schools in communities where LP operates.

