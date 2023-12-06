LP Building Solutions Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

News provided by

LP Building Solutions

06 Dec, 2023, 10:12 ET

Ranking places LP among America's top companies for environmental, social and governance practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2024. LP was awarded this honor based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the three pillars of environmental, social and corporate governance practices.

Continue Reading
Ranking places LP among America’s top companies for environmental, social and governance practices.
Ranking places LP among America’s top companies for environmental, social and governance practices.

"For over half a century, we've worked to deliver on our purpose of Building a Better World™," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "Our environmental, social and governance program demonstrates our purpose at work and the continued evolution of our sustainability journey. Being recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies underscores our long-standing commitment to sustainability and always doing the right thing."

Newsweek and Statista Inc.—the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider—presented LP with this prestigious award. The analysis used to select the winners was based on more than 30 environment, social and governance (ESG) key performance indicators for the top 2,000 public companies (by revenue) with headquarters in the United States and a public survey of over 17,000 United States residents. In the survey, respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate each company's corporate social responsibility performance generally and in the ESG subdimensions specifically.

LP's results were driven by the company's sustainability initiatives across its core focus areas: Governance, People, Environment, Products and Communities. For over 50 years, LP has integrated sustainability practices across its operations, from the way it manages forests and pursues environmental sustainability in its products to the way the company supports its team members and engages with communities. For more information on LP's ESG commitments and progress, see the company's 2023 Sustainability Report.

About LP Building Solutions
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 23 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

SOURCE LP Building Solutions

Also from this source

LP Building Solutions Pledges Support to Veteran Hiring Initiative

LP Building Solutions Pledges Support to Veteran Hiring Initiative

LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, pledged to support veteran hiring initiatives, including a...
LP Building Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms Full Year Siding Guidance

LP Building Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms Full Year Siding Guidance

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today reported its financial results...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.