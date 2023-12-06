LP Building Solutions Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Ranking places LP among America's top companies for environmental, social and governance practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2024. LP was awarded this honor based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the three pillars of environmental, social and corporate governance practices.

"For over half a century, we've worked to deliver on our purpose of Building a Better World™," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "Our environmental, social and governance program demonstrates our purpose at work and the continued evolution of our sustainability journey. Being recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies underscores our long-standing commitment to sustainability and always doing the right thing."

Newsweek and Statista Inc.—the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider—presented LP with this prestigious award. The analysis used to select the winners was based on more than 30 environment, social and governance (ESG) key performance indicators for the top 2,000 public companies (by revenue) with headquarters in the United States and a public survey of over 17,000 United States residents. In the survey, respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate each company's corporate social responsibility performance generally and in the ESG subdimensions specifically.

LP's results were driven by the company's sustainability initiatives across its core focus areas: Governance, People, Environment, Products and Communities. For over 50 years, LP has integrated sustainability practices across its operations, from the way it manages forests and pursues environmental sustainability in its products to the way the company supports its team members and engages with communities. For more information on LP's ESG commitments and progress, see the company's 2023 Sustainability Report.

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 23 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

