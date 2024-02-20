LPG® America Launches Next Level endermologie® in the U.S.A

Acting simultaneously to release localized fat and improve skin quality, the new LPG® patented roller and motorized flap acts directly on the adipocytes present in our hypodermis and on the fibroblasts in our dermis. This 360° treatment stimulates cells to help fibroblasts boost collagen production, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, which are naturally present in our skin.

According to Thierry Gée, CEO of LPG® Group, "Since the first Cellu M6® was launched in France over 37 years ago, LPG® has continued to innovate and strengthen its leadership position in the fast-paced non-invasive health and beauty market."

He continues, "We have seen how our state-of-the-art technology works in tandem to address the modern needs of providers across all specialties and their health-conscious clients of all ages. We are very proud of the LPG® legacy and recognize the future potential of this novel and diverse technology."

To date, the LPG® portfolio of technologies are 100% made in France and are distributed in more than 100 countries worldwide.

"With over 165 clinical studies to date, and 187 patents registered around the world, we have met and exceeded the needs of today's modern providers and their patients with the development of safe, innovative, and versatile technology that addresses what patients are seeking today," says Michel Perdiguero, General Manager, LPG® America.

"By stimulating the skin to reactivate dormant cellular activity, endermologie® treatments offer a wide range of medical, beauty, and wellness benefits," he says. "We are taking a consumer-centric approach while working closely with our partners to develop a range of head-to-toe therapies using mechanical stimulation for those seeking a functional holistic approach."

About LPG® America:

Launched in the US as LPG® America in December 2022, it is the newest subsidiary of LPG® Group. As the world leader in cellular stimulation, LPG® Group is a French company created in 1986 to develop non-invasive treatment solutions for the body and face. endermologie® treatments are the signature technology of the LPG® Group flagship products that can be found in over 100 countries to date, backed by over 165 scientific studies, and used by plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, medical spas, aestheticians, and clinics. Their latest generation technology is the Cellu M6 Alliance®. The system addresses medical as well as aesthetic indications, including scars, lymphatic drainage, edema, and burns, plus body sculpting, cellulite reduction, and age-defying therapy.

To learn more about LPG® technology, visit https://www.endosystems.us/.

Media inquiries: [email protected]

LinkedIn: LPG® America

Instagram: @lpgendermologie_america

YouTube: @lpgendermologieamerica

SOURCE LPG America