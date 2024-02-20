LPG® America Launches Next Level endermologie® in the U.S.A

News provided by

LPG America

20 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

New cutting-edge technology offers beauty, health, and wellness benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1986, the French LPG® Group has developed medical devices for body sculpting and age-defying treatments using its proprietary technique, endermologie®.

After more than three decades of expertise and scientific research, LPG® has created a new patent to control all these natural mechanisms in a single treatment. Our newest innovation features treatment heads designed to send signals to the cells to deliver unprecedented results.

Acting simultaneously to release localized fat and improve skin quality, the new LPG® patented roller and motorized flap acts directly on the adipocytes present in our hypodermis and on the fibroblasts in our dermis. This 360° treatment stimulates cells to help fibroblasts boost collagen production, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, which are naturally present in our skin.

According to Thierry Gée, CEO of LPG® Group, "Since the first Cellu M6® was launched in France over 37 years ago, LPG® has continued to innovate and strengthen its leadership position in the fast-paced non-invasive health and beauty market."

He continues, "We have seen how our state-of-the-art technology works in tandem to address the modern needs of providers across all specialties and their health-conscious clients of all ages. We are very proud of the LPG® legacy and recognize the future potential of this novel and diverse technology."

To date, the LPG® portfolio of technologies are 100% made in France and are distributed in more than 100 countries worldwide.

"With over 165 clinical studies to date, and 187 patents registered around the world, we have met and exceeded the needs of today's modern providers and their patients with the development of safe, innovative, and versatile technology that addresses what patients are seeking today," says Michel Perdiguero, General Manager, LPG® America.

"By stimulating the skin to reactivate dormant cellular activity, endermologie® treatments offer a wide range of medical, beauty, and wellness benefits," he says. "We are taking a consumer-centric approach while working closely with our partners to develop a range of head-to-toe therapies using mechanical stimulation for those seeking a functional holistic approach."

About LPG® America:
Launched in the US as LPG® America in December 2022, it is the newest subsidiary of LPG® Group. As the world leader in cellular stimulation, LPG® Group is a French company created in 1986 to develop non-invasive treatment solutions for the body and face. endermologie® treatments are the signature technology of the LPG® Group flagship products that can be found in over 100 countries to date, backed by over 165 scientific studies, and used by plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, medical spas, aestheticians, and clinics. Their latest generation technology is the Cellu M6 Alliance®. The system addresses medical as well as aesthetic indications, including scars, lymphatic drainage, edema, and burns, plus body sculpting, cellulite reduction, and age-defying therapy.

To learn more about LPG® technology, visit https://www.endosystems.us/.

Media inquiries: [email protected]

LinkedIn: LPG® America
Instagram: @lpgendermologie_america
YouTube: @lpgendermologieamerica

SOURCE LPG America

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.