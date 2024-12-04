LPG® is Focused on Wellness with a New Cutting-Edge endermologie® Treatment Protocol

Introducing Vitality, Stress, Sleep, with the Cellu M6 Alliance® System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress, anxiety, and fatigue have been found to have a direct impact on our physical and mental health. In fact, over 90% of the population is affected by stress*, which may result in anxiety, fatigue, depression, and insomnia. It can also affect our immune system, making us more vulnerable to health issues.

LPG® experts have developed an innovative Vitality - Stress - Sleep (VSS) endermologie® treatment protocol that has a positive impact on physical, mental, and emotional well-being

Chronic stress may persist for weeks, months, or longer if not addressed. Long-term symptoms of stress have been shown to cause wear and tear on the body that may not resolve without therapy. Finding ways to relieve some of your daily stress can help to feel better and get the rest you need for your body and your mind.

Introducing the Vitality – Stress – Sleep (VSS) Treatment and Clinical Study

As a long-standing leader in actively championing well-being practices, LPG® is focused on boosting the quality of life for their clients with the new VSS treatment protocol.

In a clinical study conducted by the French beScored Institute in conjunction with the European Sleep Center, the University of Sydney, and the Cerballiance laboratory, the goal was to scientifically confirm the benefits of this 40-minute treatment protocol designed to improve quality of life through better physical, mental and emotional health and well-being.

KEY CLINICAL RESULTS

After 10 sessions of 40-minute endermologie®

VITALITY:

An increase of +9.4% in T-LYMPHOCYTES (white blood cells) that help fight infections and increase immune defenses

STRESS:

After a single session, levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, were reduced by 19%

By the end of the five weeks, participants' levels of perceived stress had almost halved (-49.4%)

Levels of anxiety and depression were reduced by more than half (-50.9%)

SLEEP:

Insomnia-related sleep disorders were reduced by 54.7%

Positive effect on concentration: accuracy increased by 2.5% and 'time on target' by 6%

Results showed improved sleep quality implying a better overall recovery of the body

According to Professor Christophe Hausswirth, the trial's independent clinical research director, "This is the first trial to conclusively prove that a series of mechanical massage treatments designed to target the lymphatic system can have such significant effects on so many aspects of mental health."

LPG® America General Manager, Michel Perdiguero adds: "This unprecedented study provides further evidence of the beneficial effects of endermologie® treatments on an individual's overall health, both physical and mental. It also complements the main beauty benefits of endermologie® treatments, as the reduction in cortisol levels makes it possible to release stubborn localized fat more effectively. We are very excited to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment program to the LPG® providers in the USA. As a Global Wellness Institute Ambassador, LPG® is proud to further its commitment to advancing holistic wellness solutions and supporting providers in offering innovative, science-backed treatments to their clients."

About LPG® America

LPG® America is the newest subsidiary of LPG® Group, created through the acquisition of Endo-Systems LLC, long-term partner, leading distributor and service provider for LPG® in the US market. A world leader in cellular stimulation, LPG® Group is a French company set-up in 1986, that designs and commercializes in more than 100 countries non-invasive treatment solutions for body and face. endermologie® treatments are at the heart of the LPG® Group flagship products and in particular the CELLU M6 Alliance®, which reactivates cells through mechanical massage for aesthetic (body sculpting, cellulite, toning, age-defying etc.) applications, as well as lymphatic drainage and edema. The benefits of LPG® techniques have been proven by over 175 reputable scientific studies.

