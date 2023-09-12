LPL Solar Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Garrett Cope

Former SOLV Energy Executive brings over 24 years of experience to LPL Solar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC has added renewable energy executive Garrett Cope to its Leadership Team. Cope brings a proven track record in self-perform construction of utilityscale solar projects, including photovoltaic (PV) installations, substations, and energy storage systems. 

Garrett Cope, LPL Solar
"We are thrilled to welcome Garrett Cope to the team," said Mike Little, LPL Solar President. "Garrett's experience and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we're eager to leverage his many skills and vast experience to drive innovation and improvement within our organization." 

"I'm excited to be able to bring my expertise to LPL Solar," said Cope. "The company has always prioritized safety, process improvement, and maximizing efficiency, and I look forward to advancing these efforts to maintain our position as an innovator and leader in the solar industry." 

Little added, "Garrett's strategic insights and extensive knowledge of the renewable energy sector will play a pivotal role in advancing LPL Solar's mission to provide cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions. We're delighted to welcome Garrett to the team."

About LPL Solar LLC
LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including utility companies and independent power producers. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
LPL Solar | Shelby Morris, Director of Marketing
Phone: 954-868-1863 | Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE LPL Solar LLC

