LPL Solar Promotes Jake Neumann to Vice President/Project Executive

LPL Solar LLC

Dec 04, 2024, 07:57 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC is excited to announce the promotion of Jake Neumann to Vice President/Project Executive. In this elevated role, Jake will continue to oversee the company's extensive portfolio of utility-scale solar initiatives, showcasing his dedication to excellence in safety, cost control, collaboration, and scheduling.

As a key Team Member and leader at LPL Solar, Jake has been instrumental in managing a range of significant solar developments. With over 12 years of experience in construction—six of which have focused on solar energy—he has overseen more than 3.2 GW of capacity across 19 solar plants. His deep expertise has contributed significantly to LPL Solar's success in the renewable energy sector.

Prior to joining LPL Solar, Jake worked on large, complex commercial projects in Miami, Florida, where he gained valuable insights in self-perform capabilities and construction oversight, equipping him with the skills necessary to lead significant solar installations effectively. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Boise State University.

"We are thrilled to promote Jake to Vice President/Project Executive," said Mike Little, president of LPL Solar. "His leadership and expertise in utility-scale solar projects have significantly impacted our organization. We are confident that in his new role, he will continue to drive innovation and excellence at LPL Solar."

About LPL Solar LLC
LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including utility companies and independent power producers. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com

