LPL Solar Promotes Will Little to Chief Operating Officer

Mike Little Continues as Founder and CEO as Will Little Takes on Broader Operational Leadership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC has promoted Will Little to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Will takes on an expanded leadership role across all of LPL Solar's operations, building on the leadership he provided as Senior Vice President. Mike Little continues to lead the company as Founder and CEO.

"Will has been instrumental to LPL Solar's growth since day one," said Mike Little. "He has built our field operations from the ground up, and this promotion reflects the trust our team and our clients place in his leadership."

Will Little, COO / LPL Solar LLC

Will joined LPL Solar in 2021 and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2024. Over the course of his career, Will has overseen the construction of 73 utility-scale solar plants totaling more than 9 GW of capacity.

Before joining LPL Solar, Will spent five years at a top national solar EPC, where he built an electrical self-perform division from two employees into a team of more than 500. "I'm honored by this opportunity and grateful for the trust the entire LPL Solar team has placed in me," said Little. "I've had the chance to help build LPL Solar's operations from the ground up, and I'm looking forward to keeping our focus where it's always been: safety, quality, and getting the job done right."

Will holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida and is a licensed contractor in 16 states and a licensed electrical contractor in nine states. Outside of work, Will is a longtime supporter of Wounded Warrior Outdoors and the Outdoor Dreams Foundation.

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor specializing in utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. With a strong commitment to safety, quality, and execution, LPL Solar delivers comprehensive solutions for independent power producers, utilities, and energy developers. The company's self-perform capabilities span civil, mechanical, electrical, commissioning, substations, switchyards, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), enabling efficient, high-quality project delivery from start to finish. Learn more at www.lplsolar.com.

SOURCE LPL Solar LLC