LPL Solar Welcomes Lewis Newton to the Leadership Team

Lewis joins LPL Solar as Vice President of Accounting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Lewis Newton to its Leadership Team. With extensive experience in construction financials, Lewis has ensured the accuracy of financial reporting across numerous projects while leading financial analysis initiatives that optimized cost management and improved project profitability. Before joining LPL Solar, he served as Operations Controller for Moss and Associates, LLC, where he implemented innovative solutions that streamlined financial processes, enhanced his teams' strategic decision-making, and fueled company growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lewis to our team," says Mike Little, president of LPL Solar. "We are committed to continually improving our processes and maximizing efficiency while delivering sustainable energy solutions. Lewis's experience and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we are eager to leverage his many skills to drive innovation and improvement within our organization."

Lewis's dedication to innovation and analytical precision, combined with his knowledge of integrating technological solutions, will be pivotal in advancing LPL Solar's mission to provide cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including utility companies and independent power producers. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com.

