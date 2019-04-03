F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Acquires Financial Focus to Provide Industry Leading Financial Planning Services

WELLESLEY, Mass. and WOLFEBORO, N.H., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has acquired Financial Focus, Inc., a comprehensive financial planning firm in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Financial Focus' President and Founder, Susan MacMichael John, is a thought leader in the financial planning industry and Chair of the Board of Directors at the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, which is the professional body that administers the CFP designation, the most respected certification in financial planning. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Susan and her team of senior financial advisors bring decades of experience that will significantly enhance F.L.Putnam's financial planning services

,"

said Tom Manning , CEO at F.L.Putnam.

"

Over the past few years we have

made it a priority to build out our financial advisory capabilities, as it has become essential for our private clients. We have created a more comprehensive set of reporting tools that allow clients to view their financial lives more holistically, launched a NexGen financial planning offering, and expanded our footprint to deliver more services to clients locally.

We are extremely fortunate to be able to offer our clients an expanded team of high caliber financial advisors, led by a distinguished expert such as Susan."

F.L.Putnam now has four offices across New England, 47 employees and $2.1 billion in assets under management. Ms. MacMichael John has assumed the role of Managing Director of Financial Planning and her entire team has joined F.L.Putnam. The combined business will be headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Ms. MacMichael John has more than 30 years of comprehensive personal financial planning experience. In addition to her role at the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Ms. MacMichael John has a long record of achievement and leadership, including serving as Chair of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) in 2010. She was also recently named one of the "Top 20 Women to Watch" by InvestmentNews, one of the financial industry's leading trade publications.

"F.L.Putnam shares our passion for personal service, as well as our commitment to delivering unbiased financial advice to help clients make informed decisions about their financial future. We are proud to be joining the team at F.L.Putnam and to be able to offer their exceptional portfolio management services to our clients," commented Ms. MacMichael John.

About Financial Focus, Inc.

Founded in 1995 by Susan MacMichael John, Financial Focus delivers financial planning services to northern New England professionals, retirees, and families. The firm is based in Wolfeboro, NH. For more information, visit http://www.yourfinancialfocus.com/.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management and financial planning advice and services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. We serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

