LQDX Divests Aluminum Soldering Business - Mina™ - to Taiyo America Inc.

Focuses remaining business on Liquid Metal Inks for AI & High-Performance Computing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LQDX (lick-QUID-ix), formerly known as Averatek Corp., developer of high-performance materials for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that it has divested its aluminum soldering business – known as MinaTM – to Taiyo America Inc., a global market leader in advanced electronic materials. The new relationship enables the scale-up of existing sales support and manufacturing, and a partnership to build further product traction.

LQDX divests its aluminum soldering business and focuses remaining business on Liquid Metal Inks for AI and high-performance computing.

"We are excited to complete this transaction with Taiyo," said Simon McElrea, LQDX CEO. "It encapsulates our mission of inventing, developing and scaling advanced electronic materials through divestiture and partnership deals with market-leading chemical companies. Taiyo's global reach and outstanding partnership approach epitomizes this vision, and we look forward to the continued relationship."

Takuji "Zach" Maekawa, President of Taiyo America Inc. stated, "Taiyo is committed to delivering unique and innovative products via our global network of production bases and sales channels. We are delighted to acquire LQDX's Mina technology as part of our corporate mission of raising the technological bar to provide ground-breaking products through excellence and innovation."

About MinaTM:

Mina™ is a proprietary chemical pretreatment eliminating the traditional challenges associated with soldering to aluminum. Engineers can now achieve reliable connections as easily as soldering to copper, ensuring robust and durable solder joints. A cost-efficient alternative to Anisotropic Conductive Paste (ACP) and plated bumps, Mina™ empowers engineers to optimize electrical performance without compromising on weight or budget, making it ideal for critical applications in power electronics, thermal management, and automotive battery technology.

About LQDX:

LQDX, formerly Averatek Corp., pioneers advanced materials for AI and high-performance computing applications, unlocking new possibilities for the semiconductor industry. Founded in collaboration with the Stanford Research Institute (SRI), the company, based in Silicon Valley California, has developed a suite of cutting-edge chemistries and process technologies to revolutionize chip interconnect architecture. As the demand for computing power skyrockets with the rapid rise of AI and ML computing, new tools are needed in the semiconductor packaging and Ultra High-Density Interconnect (UHDI) toolbox. At the heart of LQDX' portfolio lies LMI x ™ - or Liquid Metal Ink technology - a novel metallization chemistry suite that enables the production of circuits up to 250 times denser than conventional Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). These advanced features, previously exclusive to silicon, are essential to meet the exponential growth demand in signal density required by advanced chips and chiplets. As an alternative to highly expensive wafer processing which uses Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) technology, LMI x TM is simple PVD-in-a-BottleTM substitute that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure. Learn what LQDX can do for you: contact [email protected].

About Taiyo:

Taiyo Inc. is a global chemical manufacturer established in 1953 as Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd. specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of inks and related materials critical to the electronics industry. Underpinning its growth is a longstanding technological prowess and market leadership in solder resist materials, an element critical to the printed circuit boards used in all types of electronics, including IT, mobile devices, computing, digital appliances, and automotive electronics. The company has expanded in recent years into multiple business sectors including food, energy and pharmaceuticals with same philosophy of excellence, quality and innovation that is the bedrock of its electronics business. Taiyo's long-term plan, entitled "Beyond Imagination 2030," expresses its mission of forging a future beyond anyone's wildest dreams. Learn more at: https://www.taiyo-hd.co.jp/en/.

