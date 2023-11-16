LRQA Leadership Series in Dubai sets the stage for COP28 with a focus on sustainability, ESG and cyber assurance

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA's recent Leadership Series in Dubai was a key precursor to COP28, addressing vital issues in sustainability, ESG trends, and cyber assurance in the Middle East. Industry leaders convened for insightful discussions on achieving net-zero emissions, emphasising robust monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

Panel : In frame - left to right: Ibrahim Elmatbouly (Group Senior Manager of Standards, Systems & Governance, Group HSE at DP World), Vito Saluto (Head of ESG at AMEA Power), Rajesh Garg (Group CFO at Landmark Group) and Erin Lyon (Head of Consulting at LRQA)

During the event, dedicated panel sessions explored the intricate landscape of sustainability in global trade. LRQA's Head of Consulting, Erin Lyon, was joined by Rajesh Garg (Group CFO at Landmark Group), Ibrahim Elmatbouly (Group Senior Manager of Standards, Systems & Governance, Group HSE at DP World), and Vito Saluto (Head of ESG at AMEA Power), to provide valuable guidance to global businesses navigating the opportunities and challenges. LRQA's expert voice on hydrogen energy services, Leanne Halliday, also delivered a session exploring potential challenges and vulnerabilities in the evolving energy landscape.

Martin Blackburn, Chairman of LRQA, took the stage to further outline the new era of landscape in which we find ourselves, and LRQA's dedication to delivering solutions aligned to clients' changing requirements and organizational goals in that context.

Martin Blackburn, LRQA Chairman, said:

"Through our LRQA Leadership Series, we sought to bring clients leading insights and solutions to support their global sustainability agendas, and to hear about the challenges and opportunities they see for their businesses. From the discussions in the room to the insights taken away, we hope the event helped chart the course toward achieving net zero by 2050, exploring strategies to foresee, alleviate, and handle risks, paving the way for impactful discussions at COP28."

The event showcased client experiences with LRQA, including Petrochemical Industries Company's engagement with LRQA's training initiatives, and the positive outcomes and improvements made by the company as a result of the collaboration. Another session performed a deep dive into DP World's Greenhouse Gas accounting and reporting strategy as another LRQA client.

Wrapping up the event, the president of cybersecurity accreditation body, CREST, Rowland Johnson, led discussions on cyber assurance in the Middle East. The discussion emphasised proactive measures and strategic approaches to safeguarding digital assets in an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and prevalent.

LRQA's Leadership Series not only facilitated impactful conversations on sustainability, ESG and cyber assurance but also nurtured collaboration towards net-zero goals, contributing to a shared comprehension of challenges and opportunities in these crucial areas.

