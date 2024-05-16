LRS Advances Aluminum Can Recovery with EverestLabs Robot, Funded by Can Manufacturers Institute

EverestLabs' RecycleOS sorting robot assists new Chicago recycling facility, The Exchange, in increasing recovery, revenue and maintaining quality control for approximately 12 million aluminum beverage cans per month

FREMONT, Calif. and CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverestLabs , developer of RecycleOS , the first AI-enabled operating system for material recovery facilities (MRFs) and recyclers, today announced its partnership with LRS , the nation's fifth largest independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider. With funding support from Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI) members Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown Holdings , LRS installed EverestLabs' RecycleOS material sorting robot in its newly opened MRF, The Exchange, on the residual line to help increase revenue and ensure maximum efficiency, recovery, and recycling of used beverage cans (UBCs). The EverestLabs robot assists in LRS maintaining quality control for over 350,000 pounds of recycled aluminum each month at The Exchange, which equates to approximately 12 million aluminum beverage cans.

Can Manufacturers Institute LRS

The lease program is the latest in a several-year CMI effort to demonstrate the potential additional revenue for the recycling system through capturing missorted UBCs and to spur the installation of additional can capture equipment in MRFs. The partnership with LRS follows on the heels of a collaboration between CMI, EverestLabs and Caglia Environmental, which has captured more than 1,500 additional UBCs per day since installation at a Caglia MRF.

"With both robot lease agreements that include a revenue share, CMI is able to leverage that UBCs are consistently one of the most valuable recyclable commodities," shared Scott Breen, senior vice president of sustainability at CMI. "CMI is receiving a portion of all revenue generated from the cans collected by the robot and then using those funds for even more can-capture equipment in MRFs."

Capturing missorted cans at MRFs is one way to increase the U.S. aluminum beverage can recycling rate. CMI's 2020 research, " Aluminum Beverage Can: Driver of the U.S. Recycling System, " found that up to 25 percent of all UBCs entering MRFs may be missorted and lost due to non-recovery. Alongside industry statistics showing a little less than half of aluminum beverage cans are recycled by U.S. consumers, it is evident that the aluminum recycling ecosystem needs improvement, and UBCs are not being captured and utilized to their fullest potential in the circular economy. This is why CMI has proper sortation at recycling centers as one of its four pillars of action to reach its ambitious U.S. aluminum beverage can recycling rate targets .

"The Exchange in Chicago is our second project with CMI, and we have been behind their mission to significantly increase the amount of UBCs recycled," said JD Ambati, founder and CEO of EverestLabs. "Our highly accurate, easily deployed vision systems and robots make it possible to retrofit existing sorting and last chance lines at a cost of ownership that makes perfect sense for both MRFs and aluminum packaging companies."

LRS announced the grand opening of The Exchange , a state-of-the-art MRF revolutionizing waste management and recycling practices, in August 2023, and installed an EverestLabs RecycleOS Robotics cell later this year. Supported by EverestLabs' material recovery efforts, the facility is able to divert 224 million pounds of recyclables annually, resulting in thousands of tons of avoided CO2 emissions for the Chicagoland area. The unveiling and environmental mission behind The Exchange has opened opportunities to change the conversation around waste management and educate corporate partners and organizations on responsible production, consumption and recycling behaviors. LRS' pursuit of reducing its environmental footprint includes tactical changes such as infrastructure improvements, as well as seeking out organizations like EverestLabs to advance efficiency in existing facilities.

"At LRS, we're all about pushing the boundaries in recycling, and partnering with EverestLabs to install this innovative technology amplifies our commitment to sustainable recycling solutions," said John Sliwicki, area vice president, LRS. "By integrating EverestLabs' RecycleOS robot into our Chicagoland materials recovery facility, we've further enhanced our ability to rescue recyclables from ending up in landfills and advanced our mission of investing in infrastructure improvements that lessen our environmental impact."

The Exchange accepts up to 1,200 tons per day of municipal solid waste (MSW) and currently processes 25 tons of recyclables per hour. The facility features a transfer station and a single-stream sorting line with space for future expansion and accepts single-stream recyclables, non-hazardous and non-special MSW, and other various recyclables.

About EverestLabs:

EverestLabs is a leading climate tech company and the developer of RecycleOS℠, the only enterprise AI, analytics and automation solution for solving critical problems in recycling plants and packaging manufacturing ecosystems. With RecycleOS, recycling plant operators can exponentially increase materials recovery and reuse recyclables in manufacturing, thus, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage for manufacturing virgin packaging. EverestLabs is funded by leading American, Canadian, and Japanese venture funds.

About LRS:

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas and Arkansas. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals and on-site storage. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

About Can Manufacturers Institute:

The Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI) is the national trade association of the metal can manufacturing industry and its suppliers in the United States. The can industry accounts for the annual domestic production of approximately 130.7 billion food, beverage and general line cans; employs more than 28,000 people with plants in 33 states, Puerto Rico and American Samoa; and generates about $15.7 billion in direct economic activity. CMI members are committed to providing safe, nutritious and refreshing canned food and beverages to consumers in the most sustainable packaging.

SOURCE EverestLabs