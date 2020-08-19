LS Power Energizes Largest Battery Storage Project in the World, The 250 MW Gateway Project in California

"For more than three decades, LS Power has been at the leading edge of our nation's transition to cleaner, more innovative energy solutions, and we are powering up Gateway Energy Storage as one more component of this vision," said LS Power CEO Paul Segal. "Through our investments in multiple sectors of the renewables and energy infrastructure space, LS Power is reducing carbon emissions and improving reliability in the markets we serve."

Gateway Energy Storage, currently at 230 MW and on track to reach 250 MW by the end of the month, follows another LS Power battery project, Vista Energy Storage in Vista, California, which has been operating since 2018 and was previously the largest battery storage project in the United States at 40 MW. LS Power has additional projects in development or construction in both California and New York, including Diablo Energy Storage (200 MW) in Pittsburg, California; LeConte Energy Storage (125 MW) in Calexico, California; and Ravenswood Energy Storage (316 MW) in Queens, New York.

"Gateway and LS Power's other California-based energy projects will support the state in its clean energy and storage goals," said LS Power Head of Renewables John King. "LS Power is a first mover in commercializing new technologies and developing new markets. By charging during solar production or off-peak hours and delivering energy to the grid during times of peak demand for power, our battery storage projects improve electric reliability, reduce costs and help our state meet its climate objectives."

Through its portfolio of energy infrastructure projects and companies across the United States – including battery storage, power generation, electric transmission and companies like CPower Energy Management and EVgo – LS Power provides thousands of jobs and tax revenues to support local economies.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 42,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery storage projects, and over 680 miles of transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses and platforms focused on distributed energy resources and energy efficiency, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $45 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

