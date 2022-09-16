LSPediA Partners with SAP to Make DSCSA Interoperability Easy

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPediA, a leading provider of enterprise supply chain software in the pharmaceutical industry, announced an easier way for pharmaceutical manufacturers to connect with trading partners, enabling point-to-point EPCIS1 data exchanges. EPCIS is an interoperability requirement by the FDA under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

With LSPediA SAP Qualified Network Connections, SAP customers can now utilize pre-configured and tested AS2 network connections when onboarding with trading partners on LSPediA's network.

SAP customers connect with LSPediA customers via prequalified network connections.

Companies across the pharmaceutical industry are facing a significant challenge in meeting DSCSA's interoperability requirements. Starting in November 2023, sellers at all levels will need to provide serialized data to buyer partners every time a product changes ownership, via the GS1 EPCIS standard. T­he necessary connections take an average of four to eight weeks to complete, multiplied by the number of trading partners a company has. On top of this, manufacturers who validated their repository under the FDA's requirement for CFR 21 Part 1­­1 must also validate these network connections, a process that can last as long or longer than the initial setup. With the DSCSA's deadline just over a year away, demand is skyrocketing for solutions that can rapidly and correctly establish and qualify these connections, saving time, money, and stress.

To help their customers eliminate the risk of business disruptions, LSPediA and SAP collaborated on the computer system qualification for AS2 network connections for EPCIS data exchange meeting both DSCSA interoperability requirement as well as the CFR 21 Part 11 requirement. An Operational Qualification Report (OQR) published in August 2022 is now available to customers from LSPediA and SAP. Companies can keep the OQR as part of their validation documents and use it to demonstrate the adherence to CFR 21 Part 11.

To read more about the Qualified Network Connections and its published OQR, click here. This work is a part of LSPediA's total DSCSA Compliance Guarantee Program, providing robust software, industry-leading capabilities, and expertise to help customers work smarter, not harder, and meeting full DSCSA compliance on time. To learn more, visit www.lspedia.com/.

About LSPediA

LSPediA provides SaaS solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. Manufacturers, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers partner with LSPediA to make, move, track, verify, and protect the drug products in their care for patient safety. LSPediA is different because our solution potential is limitless. Built with user efficiency, automation, and data security at their core, our solutions are transforming compliance and supply chain efforts. LSPediA's OneScan VRS, EPCIS and Investigator technologies enable error-free and keyboard-free capabilities for ASN, EPCIS, VRS, issue tracking, and interoperability. For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected], or visit our website at www.lspedia.com.

1 Electronic Product Code Information System

SOURCE LSPediA