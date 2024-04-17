LTA's Padel Programme Teams Up with Skylab for Enhanced Performance Analytics

MANCHESTER, England, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylab, a UK-based specialist in sports technology and performance analysis, proudly announces its partnership with LTA Padel, solidifying its position as a premier provider of specialised services in the sports industry. This collaboration underscores Skylab's commitment to excellence and showcases its ability to deliver innovative and diverse solutions tailored specifically for elite sports organisations like LTA Padel.

The LTA's Padel performance programme in Great Britain will utilise Skylab's Game Intelligence product and Performance Analysis services. The software will empower athletes and coaches alike with interactive and detailed match data, seamlessly integrated into intuitive dashboards that create automated video playlists. The Padel team at the LTA will gain a deeper understanding of padel at the elite level to support their talent identification, player pathway and coaching strategies as they strive to compete with the world's best.

"Previously, Padel players lacked accurate and robust performance data, which made it impossible to analyse the opposition in detail. Coaches couldn't answer their players' key performance questions quickly, and performance directors had to rely on gut feeling and experience when evidencing what elite Padel looks like. However, our product and services provide practitioners with insights into the technical and tactical aspects of the game, as well as the physical demands required for elite-level performance. This allows practitioners to understand and predict the future performance of their players, enabling them to make data-informed decisions" says Ciaran Skinner, Business Development Manager, Skylab.

Skylab is a first-of-its-kind sports technology firm, offering tailored, market-leading Performance Analysis services and bespoke web platforms to elite sporting clients. It revolutionises how elite sports teams and individuals interact, use, and visualise their data. By packaging performance analysis with industry leading UX and bespoke software, partners will be in the position to make better decisions in sport.

About Skylab

