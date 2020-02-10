ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Results for the 4th quarter of 2019
Feb 10, 2020, 10:23 ET
DISCLOSURE: FEBRUARY 10TH
TELECONFERENCES: FEBRUARY 11TH
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding SA (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 andNYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on February 10th (Monday), after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.
We have the pleasure of inviting you to participate in our teleconferences on February 11th (Tuesday) at the times listed below:
TELECONFERENCES SCHEDULE
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
08:00 AM (EDT)
|
09:30 AM (EDT)
|
10:00 AM (Brasília time)
|
11:30 AM (Brasília Time)
|
(1-844) 204-8942 (toll free from USA)
|
(55-11) 2820-4080
|
(1-412) 717-9627 (other countries)
|
(55-11) 3193-1080
|
(55-11) 3181-8565 or
|
(55-11) 4210-1803 (in Brazil)
Access code: ltaú Unibanco
To join online please visit our lnvestor Relations website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. We kindly request that you register in advance by clicking on the banner on that site. Please note that the broadcast is compatible with any browser and mobile device (iOS and Android).
PRESENTATION
Candido Bracher
President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)
Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CRO (Chief Risk Officer)
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of lnvestor Relations
The conference calls will also be archived in audio formal on the sarne website. To access an audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until February 17th , 2020, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8894440# (call in Portuguese) and 2004841# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact RIWeb customer service, ai (55 11) 3897-0855 or atendimento@riweb.com.br.
investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
