LTD Global Among 100 Largest Bay Area Women-Owned Businesses List

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTD Global, nationally recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies and a trusted partner to small and midsize businesses, nonprofits and government agencies, has been named one of San Francisco Business Times' 2022 Largest Women-Owned Businesses (paywall).

"I am proud that the business I launched from my home in 2003 for a handful of clients now supports the accounting, HR, talent recruiting, administrative and technology needs of companies and government entities worldwide," said Lili Tarachand, CEO and founder of LTD Global. "Our focus on clients' overall business goals and scalable support means we grow together. The integrity and reliability of the LTD team have helped LTD and our clients achieve this honor of our success."

The San Francisco Business Times partners with PriceWaterhouseCoopers to research privately held businesses headquartered in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, ranking them by criteria such as revenues, ownership and growth.

About LTD Global, LLC

LTD Global empowers its clients to succeed by leveraging the cloud to provide a suite of business solutions across the entire enterprise that evolves as needs change. We simplify, automate and support strategies and requirements for success, so our clients can focus on their customers and deliver on their mission.

