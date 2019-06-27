LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market, 2024 - 5GNR Market for Private Wireless in Industrial Automation reaching $3.1 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market by Service Provider Type, Connection Type, Deployment Type, Use Cases, 5G Service Category, Computing as a Service, Industry Verticals, Region and Country 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most Comprehensive LTE and 5G Applications Market Report sees 5GNR Market for Private Wireless in Industrial Automation reaching $3.1 Billion by 2024



5G will bring about fundamental structural economic changes, such as significantly lower broadband pricing as a whole, and also much greater flexibility for enterprise, industrial, and government market segments in terms of how they connect public to private networks. The use cases for future 5G enabled applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Correspondingly, each scenario will have its own network configuration of requirements and parameters.



This is the most comprehensive research available addressing the LTE and 5G application and service market. This report evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. The report also assesses LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service.



The report includes 5G application market sizing as well as LTE apps and services in terms of penetration and revenue for the following areas:

Mobile Network Operator Provided Apps and Services in Consumer, Business, and Government Markets

Computing as a Service (via Mobile Edge Computing) by Customer Type (Enterprise, Industrial, and Government)

OTT Provided Apps and Services including VoIP, Messaging, Social Media, Video, Entertainment, and Productivity

LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G based Apps by Smart Cities and Suburbs, Exurban Areas, Rural Areas

LTE Applications and Services by LTE User Equipment (LTE UE) Categories including Cat M1, Cat NB1, Cat 1, and Cat 4

Apps and Services by LTE and 5G Device including Modems, IoT/M2M Modules, Smartphones, Wearables, and more

LTE and 5G in Critical Communications by Segment (Public Safety, Homeland Security, Transportation, Utilities, Others)

LTE and 5G Applications by Industry Vertical including Automotive, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail

5G Apps by Private Wireless, Industrial Automation, Critical Communications Services, Industry Verticals, and much more

5G Apps and Services by Category: Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications, and Massive Machine-Type Communications

The report also evaluates supporting technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in LTE and 5G by Technology, Customer Type, and Data as a Service. The report also assesses opportunities for Blockchain technology in 5G. For example, the report provides forecasts for Global Blockchain Driven LTE and 5G Application and Service Market by Connection.



Select Report Findings:

Mobile Edge Computing will be key for private wireless implementation

MEC will also be important for public consumer applications, but lower priority

The 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $3.1B by 2024

by 2024 Global revenue for LTE based SMB mobility apps and service will reach $5.5B by 2024

by 2024 5G applications market for enterprise and industrial segments will reach $29.4B globally by 2024

globally by 2024 Key 5G applications for business will be IoT connectivity, SMB/corporate mobility, and fixed wireless

Select Report Benefits:

Forecasts for LTE and 5G applications, private wireless, computing as a service 2019 to 2024

Identify important applications and services for LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Pro, and 5G connectivity

Understand the role and importance of Mobile Edge Computing in private wireless marketplace

Identify leading applications from a go-to-market and ROI perspective for both LTE and 5G connectivity

Recognize opportunities for edge computing support of consumer apps and computing as a service for business

Target Audience:

Mobile Network Operators

API management companies

SDN and virtualization vendors

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

Software, Application, and Content Providers

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Report Findings

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Companies in the Report



3.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.2 5G New Radio and 5G Supporting and Related Technologies

3.3 5G Any-Haul/X-Haul Backhaul: Front Haul and Back Haul

3.4 5G Fixed Wireless Access

3.5 LTE and 5G Application and Service Landscape

3.6 5G Commercial Service Trials

3.7 Market Drivers for 5G Based Applications and Services

3.8 LTE and 5G Market Constraints



4.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics

4.1 LTE and 5G Devices

4.2 LTE and 5G Service Value Chain

4.3 Mobile Network Operators vs. OTT Application Providers

4.4 Data Revenue vs. Other Services Revenue

4.5 Average Data Consumption: Video vs. Apps

4.6 Network Slicing and MEC role to Quality of Service Experience

4.7 Private Wireless Network: Licensed Spectrum vs. Unlicensed Spectrum

4.8 5G vs. WiFi In-Building Coverage

4.9 Machine Learning to Improve Analytics and Decision Making

4.10 AI Based Data Analytics to Facilitate Data as a Service

4.11 Network Security and Data Protection

4.12 5G and Edge Computing

4.13 5G Techniques for URLLC and Reliability Sensitive Apps

4.14 Mission Critical Communication, Analytics, and Smart City Initiatives

4.15 Carrier Aggregation

4.16 Analysis of 3GPP Releases

4.17 5G IoT Application Verticals

4.18 5G IoT Trials and Demonstrations



5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Airtel

5.3 BT Group (EE)

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 China Telecom

5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.7 DU

5.8 KT Corporation

5.9 NTT DoCoMo

5.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

5.11 SK Telecom

5.12 Sprint Corporation

5.13 Telstra

5.14 Verizon

5.15 Vodafone Group

5.16 Telenor

5.17 T-Mobile USA

5.18 Rogers Communications

5.19 America Movil

5.20 Entel

5.21 Movistar

5.22 China Unicom

5.23 Ooredoo

5.24 Zain

5.25 Swisscom

5.26 Spark NZ

5.27 Telecom Italia

5.28 Orange SA

5.29 KDDI Corporation

5.30 LG Uplus

5.31 Softbank Group

5.32 SingTel

5.33 Telefonica

5.34 Apple

5.35 Facebook

5.36 Google

5.37 Microsoft

5.38 Rakuten

5.39 Snap Inc.

5.40 Spotify AB

5.41 Tencent

5.42 Amazon

5.43 WeChat

5.44 Skype

5.45 Telegram

5.46 Ribbon Communications

5.47 REVE Systems

5.48 Hulu

5.49 Netflix

5.50 Dish

5.51 Sky Go

5.52 Roku

5.53 Sony

5.54 Fubo TV

5.55 Philo TV

5.56 ClipBucket

5.57 Muvi

5.58 Contus Vplay

5.59 Quickplay

5.60 Vplayed

5.61 Ooyala

5.62 Vidmind

5.63 Mobiotics

5.64 Nokia Network

5.65 Samsung Electronics

5.66 Cisco Systems

5.67 LG Electronics

5.68 Huawei Technologies

5.69 Ericsson

5.70 Qualcomm

5.71 Intel Corporation

5.72 NEC Corporation

5.73 ZTE Corporation

5.74 Ciena Corporation

5.75 Cavium Inc.

5.76 Qorvo Inc.

5.77 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.78 Broadcom Corporation

5.79 HPE

5.80 VMware Inc.

5.81 MediaTek Inc.

5.82 Juniper Network Inc.

5.83 Analog Devices Inc.

5.84 MACOM Technology

5.85 Motorola

5.86 Ascom

5.87 Harris

5.88 Hytera

5.89 Cobham Wireless

5.90 Leonardo

5.91 Mentura Group

5.92 Inmarsat

5.93 Zenitel

5.94 HTC

5.95 Airspan

5.96 Alvarion

5.97 Sierra Wireless

5.98 Coolpad Dyno

5.99 Mobvoi

5.100 Fitbit

5.101 Misfit

5.102 Asus

5.103 Netgear

5.104 Zyxel

5.105 Alibaba

5.106 D-Link

5.107 UbiFi

5.108 Altair Semiconductor

5.109 SimNet Wireless

5.110 Siretta

5.111 Cradlepoint

5.112 Telit Communications

5.113 Gemalto

5.114 Netcracker

5.115 Texim Europe

5.116 M2M Connectivity

5.117 Eurotech

5.118 RedLinX

5.119 MYCOM OSI

5.120 Colt



6.0 LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market 2019 - 2026

6.2 Global LTE, LTE Advanced, and LTE Advanced Pro Market 2019 - 2026

6.3 Global LTE Applications and Service 2019 - 2026

6.4 Global LTE Advanced Applications and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.5 LTE Advanced Pro Apps and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.6 5G Apps and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.7 5G New Radio Market 2019 - 2026

6.8 LTE and 5G Apps and Service Sub-Market 2019 - 2026

6.9 Regional LTE and 5G Applications Market 2019 - 2026

6.10 Global LTE and 5G Users 2019 - 2026

6.11 Global LTE Subscriptions 2019 - 2026

6.12 Global LTE Advanced Users 2019 - 2026

6.13 Global LTE Advanced Pro Users 2019 - 2026

6.14 Global 5G Subscriptions 2019 - 2026

6.15 Global 5G New Radio Users 2019 - 2026

6.16 Regional LTE and 5G Subscription and Usage 2019 - 2026



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing and Datacenter Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Network Equipment Providers

7.10 Network Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 OTT Service Providers

7.18 Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Users



