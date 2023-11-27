LTE Base Station Market to grow by USD 39 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE base station market by end-user (rural and remote, urban, enterprise, and residential and SOHO), product (macrocell and small cell), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the LTE base station market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 39 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LTE Base Station Market 2023-2027

The increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies is a key factor driving market growth. The use of LTE networks in developed countries like the US, China, South Korea, and Japan has reached a saturation point. The deployment of 5G networks is becoming more and more important for network operators in advanced countries. For these reasons, operators have shifted their concentration to the deployment of LTE in emerging countries. In addition, because of this growing demand, network operators have greatly supported the deployment of LTE infrastructure to manage increasing digital traffic.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

The increasing interest in Massive MIMO is a significant challenge restricting the market growth. MIMO is a key technology for increasing network capacity and spectral efficiency, which will contribute to reducing interference in telecommunications networks. As a result, there will be major improvements in the end-user experience. In addition, Massive MIMO has a highly efficient power management system that allows for uniformly good service during the cell, eliminating the need for a small cell, which can hamper the long-term evolution of the LTE base station market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The LTE base station market has been segmented by end-user (rural and remote, urban, enterprise, and residential and SOHO), product (macrocell and small cell), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by rural and remote segment will be significant during the forecast period. LTE base stations offer high-speed internet connection to rural and remote places where traditional wired infrastructure is either unfeasible or prohibitively expensive, hence driving up demand for long-term evolution base stations. Precision farming can benefit from LTE, particularly in remote locations.

APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the LTE base station market:

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., Alpha Wireless Ltd., AT and T Inc., Baicells Technologies, BLiNQ Networks, Cassava Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NuRAN Wireless Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKTELIC Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Related Reports:

The Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Technology Market size is estimated to grow by USD 25,219.18 million at a CAGR of 21.42% between 2022 and 2027.

The Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.57 billion at a CAGR of 15.79% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio