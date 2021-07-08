LTEN Names Qstream an Innovation Finalist in the 2021 Excellence Awards for Life Sciences Providers

Qstream, an LTEN Platinum Preferred Partner, serves training professionals, many of whom are LTEN members, throughout some of the largest pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies in the world. These include companies like Novartis, Biogen, Pfizer, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Stryker and more. Leading life sciences organizations use Qstream for a variety of training applications for sales skills, product knowledge, clinical operations, medical affairs, brand and marketing message alignment, leadership development and regulatory compliance. Within these critical training areas, Qstream delivers training content that is highly engaging. It reinforces knowledge and skills that are relevant to an organization's objectives and employees' learning needs. With the nature of these organizations operating globally, it's difficult to scale training and reach employees where they're located.

In the life sciences industry, Qstream is best known for its ability to make training messages align across different locations and keep a personalized learning experience for everyone. Qstream's methodology is clinically proven to increase proficiency and improve job performance through spaced learning and repetition. Through engaging learning challenges, Qstream collects comprehensive proficiency data that has been historically difficult to gather in learning management systems. Qstream shows analytics on specific topics and questions related to individuals, teams, and countries in real time. This showcases the actual knowledge levels, progress, and skill gaps of each employee. With access to thorough knowledge and skill analytics, managers are enabled to administer targeted and productive coaching for their teams to further develop employees and connect trainings impact to specific business objectives. With Qstream, life sciences organizations commonly achieve better results from training to improve patient care, onboard and ramp up new sales representatives faster, reduce compliance risks, and ensure product launch success.

"We're honored to be recognized by LTEN as an innovative training industry partner for our microlearning platform that's being used across leading organizations in the life sciences industry," said Paul Kortick, Director of Sales, Life Sciences at Qstream. "Being acknowledged by LTEN goes to show that organizations need a better way to engage employees in learning and want deeper insights about their employees' learning abilities to drive business outcomes."

View the complete list of winners here !

Watch this 2-minute video to see how Qstream is used in life sciences organizations.

About LTEN

The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

