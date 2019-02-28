LTSS Software Used by Assisted Living Programs to Create Diverse Support Approaches in Building Person-Centered Support Plans

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's intellectual and developmental disability software includes a library of individual service planning templates to facilitate assisted living programs.

Providers use Therap's person-centered planning tools to develop detailed service plans for individuals receiving supports. These include providers operating in assisting living programs including adult day care, adult family homes, community-based residential facilities and community-based apartment complexes. In developing a personalized individual support plan, providers may tap into the expertise of a national network of intellectual and developmental disability providers along with other LTSS providers when designing thousands of service delivery program templates.

These templates are used to record including transportation services, mealtime assistance, bathing, dressing, toileting, walking, access to health and medical services and more. Users benefit from the wealth of ideas and considerations, implementing features when designing their own tailored, personalized programs. Each template is fully customizable and personalized to the unique needs of each individual.

Therap's person-centered Individual Support Plan module brings the full picture of supports and outcomes together, allowing support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses. Users review team plan minutes and create an ISP Agenda to drive meetings based on the needs and areas identified through the individual's Personal Focus Worksheet. Interconnected modules ensure that service data collected in Therap generates reports and drives the progress of outcomes.

About Therap

Therap Services provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to over 4000 intellectual disability and LTSS providers, including state contracts and state disability agencies across the United States. Therap's comprehensive solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment, case management, incident reporting, training and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net .

