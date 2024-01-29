LTX by Broadridge Announces Four New Patents Covering Fixed Income Trading Innovations

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

29 Jan, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, a subsidiary of global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced that it has been awarded four new patents on its fixed income trading innovations of bond similarity technology, dealer selection score technology, liquidity aggregation technology, and RFQ+ trading protocol. Together, these technologies serve to inform pre-trade decision-making and bring new efficiency to trade execution. The newly patented technologies enhance trade workflows, from bond discovery and selection and counterparty selection to e-trading of larger size orders and provide the potential for price improvement due to the participation of multiple responding parties.

"Our buy- and sell-side clients have identified areas for improvement in existing trading and investment workflows, and we have responded with innovative solutions," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "We're thrilled that our inventions were awarded patents as our clients continue to partner with us on implementing AI into their workflows."

Despite advancements in the bond market over the last two decades, it has fallen behind other asset classes in terms of innovation and electronification. LTX was formed by Broadridge to address the challenges corporate bond market participants continue to face accessing meaningful pre-trade data, discovering liquidity, and executing trades efficiently. By enabling AI-driven workflows across the entire corporate bond trading lifecycle, from analysis and portfolio management to trading, LTX brings new efficiencies to bond discovery and selection, liquidity discovery, counterparty selection, and trade execution.

In addition to the these patented technologies, other recent LTX innovations include the patent-pending generative AI application BondGPT and enterprise version BondGPT+, which assists users in identifying corporate bonds and answers complex bond-related queries in seconds.

About LTX
LTX is an electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with innovative e-trading protocols to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. The Liquidity Cloud is the LTX network of anonymous real-time buy- and sell-side indications of interest which include CUSIP, direction, price, and size. LTX is a division of Broadridge Business Process Outsourcing LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

