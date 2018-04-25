Lubbock Daycare Allegedly Used Jigsaw Mask From "Saw" Films To Frighten Children

The Gonzales family began noticing behavioral changes in their son after the 2016 assault and began taking him to therapy. However, only after several therapy sessions did the family learn that employees at the daycare were using the Jigsaw mask from the "Saw" movie franchise to torment their child and others. He has sketched the mask, and described having nightmares about it. The family is seeking $1 million for the physical pain and suffering of their child, as well as mental anguish stemming from the incident for the child and his parents.

The boy, now six, continues to suffer from night terrors and other behavioral issues stemming from the assault and tormenting.

In addition to terrorizing the children with the Jigsaw mask, the suit alleges that in January 2016, employee Valerie Martinez violently shook a child causing physical pain. Surveillance video shows Martinez drag the child off camera by the arm. Minutes later, the child's mother walked into the room as the assault was happening and removed her child from the situation.

Shortly after the incident, the daycare called the police. The 911 phone call transcript confirms the dispatch operator was told that Martinez had been fired on the spot. However, during a deposition, the daycare owner, Pam Taylor, said the employee was never fired. Additionally, Taylor did not report the incident to DFPS until a month and a half after the incident happened and the lawsuit was filed.

