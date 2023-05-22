Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market size to grow by USD 93.04 million between 2022 and 2027; Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lubricant anti-wear agents market size is set to grow by USD 93.04 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The lubricant anti-wear agents market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., ASL CamGuard, BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, DOG Chemical Products Ltd. and Co. Kg, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Eni Spa, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Lanxess AG, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wuxi Southern Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants - To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market 2023-2027

Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lubricant anti-wear agents market report covers the following areas:

Market Driver

Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance

Rising demand for lubricants in developing economies

Increasing demand from end-user industries

Market Trend

Advances in engine oil technology

The increasing number of launches of automotive engine oil

The growing uptake of thinner engine oil

Market Challenges

Fluctuations in crude oil prices

Environmental impact of lubricants

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Zinc Dialkyl Di-thiophosphate



Phosphate



Phosphite



Phosphonate

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist lubricant anti-wear agents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lubricant anti-wear agents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lubricant anti-wear agents market across APAC, Europe , North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricant anti-wear agents market vendors

Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., ASL CamGuard, BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, DOG Chemical Products Ltd. and Co. Kg, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Eni Spa, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Lanxess AG, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wuxi Southern Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

