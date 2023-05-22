Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market size to grow by USD 93.04 million between 2022 and 2027; Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

22 May, 2023, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lubricant anti-wear agents market size is set to grow by USD 93.04 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The lubricant anti-wear agents market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., ASL CamGuard, BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, DOG Chemical Products Ltd. and Co. Kg, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Eni Spa, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Lanxess AG, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wuxi Southern Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants
Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lubricant anti-wear agents market report covers the following areas:
- Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market Size
- Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market Trends
- Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market Industry Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Customer Landscape
Market Driver
- Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance
- Rising demand for lubricants in developing economies
- Increasing demand from end-user industries
Market Trend
- Advances in engine oil technology
- The increasing number of launches of automotive engine oil
- The growing uptake of thinner engine oil
Market Challenges
- Fluctuations in crude oil prices
- Environmental impact of lubricants
- Increasing adoption of electric vehicles
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors
Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis
- Type
- Zinc Dialkyl Di-thiophosphate
- Phosphate
- Phosphite
- Phosphonate
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others
Lubricant Anti-Wear Agents Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lubricant anti-wear agents market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lubricant anti-wear agents market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lubricant anti-wear agents market across APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricant anti-wear agents market vendors
Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report
|
Lubricant Anti Wear Agents Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 93.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 59%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Afton Group, AMSOIL Inc., ASL CamGuard, BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, DOG Chemical Products Ltd. and Co. Kg, Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Eni Spa, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Lanxess AG, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and Wuxi Southern Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
