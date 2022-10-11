Lubricant Packaging Market to grow by USD 2.27 Bn by 2026, Expansion of the automotive industry bolstering the market to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the lubricant packaging market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 2.27 billion, at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lubricant Packaging Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amcor Plc, BAM Packaging Consulting GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., CDF Corp., CYL Corp. Berhad, FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Glenroy Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Greif Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Shell plc, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Takween Advanced Industries, Time Technoplast Ltd., Valvoline Inc., and Nipa Industry are among some of the major market participants.

The expansion of the automotive industry bolstering the market has been instrumental in driving its growth of the market. However, Fluctuating raw material prices might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Lubricant Packaging Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 46% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the automotive category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Automotive



Metalworking



Oil And Gas



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The automotive segment's market share for lubricant packaging will expand significantly. The automobile industry's need for high-performance lubricants is expanding quickly as more people switch to fuel-efficient vehicles and motorcycles. The need for automotive lubricants is also being driven by the usage of lubricants in novel applications, such as battery cooling and noise reduction, which will support the market's growth over the projection period. Buy Sample Report.

Lubricant Packaging Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lubricant packaging market report covers the following areas:

Lubricant Packaging Market Size

Lubricant Packaging Market Trends

Lubricant Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the demand for environmentally friendly packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the Lubricant Packaging Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Lubricant Packaging Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist lubricant packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lubricant packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lubricant packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lubricant packaging market, vendors

Lubricant Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, BAM Packaging Consulting GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., CDF Corp., CYL Corp. Berhad, FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Glenroy Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Greif Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Shell plc, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Takween Advanced Industries, Time Technoplast Ltd., Valvoline Inc., and Nipa Industry Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metalworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metalworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metalworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metalworking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metalworking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 97: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 BAM Packaging Consulting GmbH

Exhibit 102: BAM Packaging Consulting GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 103: BAM Packaging Consulting GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: BAM Packaging Consulting GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 105: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CDF Corp.

Exhibit 110: CDF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: CDF Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: CDF Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Glenroy Inc.

Exhibit 113: Glenroy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Glenroy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Glenroy Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Graham Packaging Co. LP

Exhibit 116: Graham Packaging Co. LP - Overview



Exhibit 117: Graham Packaging Co. LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Graham Packaging Co. LP - Key offerings

10.9 Mold Tek Packaging Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Mold Tek Packaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Mold Tek Packaging Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Mold Tek Packaging Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nipa Industry

Exhibit 122: Nipa Industry - Overview



Exhibit 123: Nipa Industry - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Nipa Industry - Key offerings

10.11 SIG Combibloc Group AG

Exhibit 125: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Segment focus

10.12 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Exhibit 129: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 132: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

