Luby's And Fuddruckers Launch On-Demand Delivery In Texas With Free Delivery Week

To celebrate, the companies are offering free delivery during launch week. From Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 18, customers can also get a free cookie with any Favor order from Luby's or Fuddruckers. In the Favor app or on favordelivery.com, customers can add a cookie to their order from Luby's or Fuddruckers and add promo code: LUBYSINC at checkout to receive a free cookie.

"We are delighted to partner with Favor to deliver fresh meals from Luby's and Fuddruckers restaurants to customers across our home state of Texas. It's a natural extension of our relationship with H-E-B, our exclusive retail partner offering Luby's frozen entrees and side dishes at their stores," said Todd Coutee, COO of Luby's Inc.

From homestyle comfort food to the World's Greatest Hamburgers ®, customers can now get their favorite Luby's and Fuddruckers dishes delivered to their door in under an hour from nearly 80 Luby's across Texas and 16 Fuddruckers restaurants in the Houston metro area, Beaumont and College Station. Customers can get Luby's and Fuddruckers delivered by ordering via the Favor app or online at favordelivery.com .

Luby's delivery is available seven days a week across the greater areas of Austin, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, San Antonio, Temple, Tyler-Longview and Waco. Fuddruckers delivery is available seven days a week in the Houston metro area, Beaumont and College Station, with delivery from more Texas Fuddruckers locations coming soon. Visit favordelivery.com for market hours of operation.

For a limited time only, new Favor users can get free deliveries for their first month. Visit favordelivery.com/promos for more details.

About Luby's

A true Texas tradition, Luby's was founded in 1947 in San Antonio. Luby's serves customers convenient, great-tasting, home-style comfort foods at an excellent value in a warm, friendly environment. Using a variety of local ingredients, Luby's makes meals from scratch all day, every day. With nearly 80 restaurants in the state of Texas, there's always a nearby Luby's that Tastes Like Texas, Feels Like Home ®.

About Fuddruckers

Since launching in San Antonio in 1980, Fuddruckers has always taken great pride in serving the World's Greatest Hamburgers ®. Always made from 100% fresh premium-cut all-American beef, grilled to order, served on a scratch-baked bun prepared in-house daily and topped your way at their market-fresh toppings bar, every Fuddruckers hamburger is prepared exactly to your specifications. With nearly 50 Fuddruckers in Texas, you can always find the World's Greatest Hamburgers just around the corner.

