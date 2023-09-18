Luca Mining Boosts Team with Sophia Shane as Director of Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company" (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Sophia Shane as Director of Corporate Development.

Ms. Shane brings decades of experience in capital markets, corporate development and investor relations to Luca following a career spanning nearly 30 years at the highly successful Lundin Group of Companies. At the Lundin Group she was involved in all aspects of marketing, branding, shareholder communications, corporate access, financing, regulatory compliance as well as media relations.

Her focus throughout the years has been to provide the very best in shareholder information. She also brings considerable strategic experience in IR and corporate development, and will add great strength to the existing Luca team.

Sophia has been a Director of several public companies including Anfield Ventures which ultimately became Equinox Gold, and is currently a Director of Interfield Global Software Inc. (IFSS:NEO). She was a Fellow of CSI (FCSI®) and early in her career an Investment Advisor at Odlum Brown Ltd.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: "We're very excited to welcome Sophia into the Luca fold. She brings an enormous amount of experience in the IR space, having helped the Lundin Group grow from their very early days to what they are today. I'm very much looking forwards to working with Sophia to help grow Luca into a very successful mining company."

The Company announces that pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, it has granted incentive stock options entitling Employees and Consultants to purchase an aggregate 225,000 shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options will be exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company operating two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Luca's Tahuehueto Gold Mine Project is in Durango State, Mexico where construction of a 1,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") operation is expected to complete by 4Q2023. The project is in pre-production generating gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base and precious metals mine producing zinc and copper concentrates with significant precious metals credits.

