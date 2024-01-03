Luca Mining Welcomes Lisa Dea as CFO and Announces Board Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Dea as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 2, 2024.

Lisa Dea, CPA, CA, is a highly experienced financial executive with over three decades of expertise in finance, securities, and accounting. As the former Chief Financial Officer of Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., a TSX-V listed mid-tier producing silver company, Ms. Dea played a pivotal role in strategically reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. Her comprehensive skills span corporate and M&A activities, debt and capital markets, operations, financial reporting, and human resources. Ms. Dea has a proven track record of successfully negotiating and completing numerous debt and equity deals, fostering and maintaining banking relationships with international institutions, and leading teams with a focus on collaboration and mentorship. Holding a Chartered Accountant designation earned in 1997 and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, Lisa Dea has been instrumental in overseeing all aspects of finance and legal functions, implementing structural controls, governance, and fiscal policies throughout her career. With a strong foundation built during her eleven-year tenure at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where she achieved the position of Senior Manager, Ms. Dea's strategic financial management has been evident in her roles as the CFO of several TSX, TSX-v, CSX and ASX listed companies throughout her career in the finance industry.

CEO, Mike Struthers, stated, "I'm very pleased to announce Lisa joining the Luca team. She brings a wealth of experience both corporately and in operations. Her recent experience in Mexican mines is directly relevant and will be invaluable as Luca continues to optimise administrative and accounting functions at the mines and corporately, especially at our new gold mine at Tahuehueto. Lisa will quickly become a valuable leading member of the Vancouver-based team, and her strategic experience will also help shape Luca's future. Welcome Lisa."

The Company also extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Omar Garcia Abrego for his dedicated service as the CFO over the last 7 years, significantly contributing to the Company's current success. Mr. Abrego will continue to support Luca Mining Corp. as a consultant over the coming weeks, facilitating a seamless transition.

The Company announces that pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate 200,000 shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options will be exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 5 years.

Board Resignation

The Company also announces the resignation of Ralph Shearing from the Board of Directors. Ralph, the founder of our company, has played an instrumental role in shaping Luca Mining's trajectory from its inception over 30 years ago. His leadership and unwavering commitment have been a cornerstone, guiding the company through challenging times in the public markets, ensuring its survival and growth. While Ralph steps down from the Board, we are pleased to announce that he will continue to contribute to our future growth as an advisor to the company. We extend our heartfelt appreciation for his dedication and tireless efforts and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.

"On behalf of the Company I want to thank Ralph for his dedication to laying the foundations for Luca to become a successful mining company", commented Mike Struthers, CEO. "On a personal note, I also want to thank Ralph for ensuring such a smooth transition when I joined Luca. Ralph is a consummate professional and has always put the interests of the Company and its shareholders first and foremost. I look forwards to continuing to draw on Ralph's knowledge of the projects as we push forwards with our plans for 2024."

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects. With one mine ramping up, and another going through an optimisation program, the Company expects these operations to achieve consistent positive free cash flow during 2024.

Luca's Tahuehueto Mine is a new underground gold mine in northwestern Durango State, Mexico, located within the prolific Sierra Madre Mineral Belt which hosts numerous producing and historic mines along its trend. Currently in the final stages of construction to the nameplate capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, Tahuehueto is on track to become a significant and one of Mexico's newest gold mines to come into production. The Pre-Feasibility Study updated in 2022 contemplates an operation achieving production of 40,000 ounces gold-equivalent per year, with approximately 75% of the revenues from precious metals, and a 10-year mine life.

The Campo Morado Mine, located in Guerrero State, Mexico, is an operating underground base and precious metals mine with a throughput of approximately 600,000 tonnes per year, producing zinc, copper, and lead concentrates with significant precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimisation program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries and grades, and cashflows.

