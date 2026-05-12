LUCAS BOLS INTRODUCES "STOCK YOUR HOME BAR," TURNING EVERY OCCASION INTO A COMPLETE COCKTAIL SOLUTION

The program brings bar-quality cocktails into the home through a Mix & Match incentive, offering tiered cash-back rewards across participating brands.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At-home entertaining has become one of the most important cocktail occasions, with consumers seeking drinks that are easy to make, visually engaging, and high quality. At the same time, retailers are looking for programs that drive basket size and repeat purchases. In response, Lucas Bols has introduced "Stock Your Home Bar: Spring & Summer Edition," a new retail platform designed to help consumers create complete cocktail occasions at home while delivering measurable growth for retailers and distributors.

Stock Your Home Bar

Rolling out from May through August, the program brings bar-quality cocktails into the home through a scalable Mix & Match incentive (where legal), offering tiered cash-back rewards of $5 on one bottle, $10 on two bottles, and $20 on three bottles purchased across participating brands. The program encourages consumers to move beyond single-bottle purchases and instead build complete cocktail experiences using complementary products across the Lucas Bols portfolio.

Consumers can redeem rewards through a streamlined digital experience by scanning a QR code and submitting receipts for reimbursement via Venmo, PayPal, or a mailed check (where legal).

"For 450 years, Lucas Bols has helped shape cocktail culture," said Ignacio Llaneza, VP Marketing, USA & Canada at Lucas Bols. "With 'Stock Your Home Bar: Spring & Summer Edition,' we're making it easier than ever to create complete cocktail occasions at home while exploring the versatility of our portfolio across every summer moment."

The platform showcases a range of seasonal cocktail occasions across the Lucas Bols portfolio, including spritz serves with Pallini Limoncello, tropical cocktails featuring Passoã and Bols Coconut, agave classics with Partida Tequila and Bols Liqueurs, coffee cocktails with Galliano, celebratory moments with NUVO, and non-alcoholic options with Fluère. Together, these brands enable consumers to mix and match and explore multiple summer occasions, from brunch to sunset, all in a single shopping trip.

Supporting the campaign are high-impact shelf and floor displays that showcase bright, seasonal cocktail serves, driving cross-brand purchasing and basket expansion. Digital and social media amplify the program through engaging, easy-to-recreate cocktail content, spotlighting participating retail partners, and driving traffic in-store.

At home, consumers can easily recreate cocktails for any occasion, from backyard gatherings to rooftop moments, with recipe content available across brand websites. Together, these elements create a seamless path from inspiration to purchase to repeat, unlocking the full potential of the spring and summer at-home cocktail occasion.

"From a commercial perspective, this platform is designed to drive larger baskets and unlock incremental growth during peak seasonal demand," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director, USA & Canada at Lucas Bols. "By encouraging consumers to mix and match across the portfolio and purchase complete cocktail solutions, we're increasing spend per visit, improving conversion, and driving meaningful revenue and margin for our retail partners."

By shifting behavior from single-bottle purchases to complete cocktail occasions, the platform increases basket size, drives frequency, and builds stronger long-term engagement with consumers.

With "Stock Your Home Bar: Spring & Summer Edition," Lucas Bols is redefining the at-home cocktail occasion—bringing the energy of the season into the home while driving measurable growth across the retail channel.

About Lucas Bols

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits company with a mission to create great cocktail experiences around the world. Active in over 110 countries, its portfolio includes three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional spirits and liqueurs, including Bols, Passoã, Galliano, and Tequila Partida.

With over 450 years of expertise in distilling and blending, Lucas Bols combines heritage with innovation to inspire bartenders, operators, and consumers worldwide through its products, the House of Bols experience, and the Bols Cocktail Academy. For more information, visit www.lucasbols.com.

Media Contact

Sam O'Brien

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucas Bols USA