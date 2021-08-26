Lucas Bols Launches Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails

Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails will be available in unique 200ml Bols Cocktail Tubes and two larger sizes - 375ml and 700ml bottles. These high quality products create a new, super-premium segment within the fast-growing category of ready to serve cocktails, which have continued to grow in 2021 after seeing 43% global growth in 2020 [1] .

The revolutionary Bols Cocktail Tubes serve 1 to 2 cocktails in a sustainable packaging that is designed to preserve exceptional taste and quality. The black Tube is sleek, stylish, and compact enough for your pocket or purse. Simply chill, pour, and garnish, for a true bar experience at home or on-the-go.

Each of the Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails feature an expertly-crafted blend of premium Bols spirits and liqueurs, with 100% natural flavors and no preservatives. The magic of each blend was created by centuries of craftsmanship, years of careful research and development and inspiration by bartenders around the world. This fall, consumers are invited to recreate the magic of cocktails at home with The Magic Four Bols Cocktails:

Bols Margarita Azul: Tangy & Refreshing 14.9% alc/vol

Bols Espresso Martini: Rich & Smooth 14.9% alc/vol

Bols Red Light Negroni: Bittersweet & Complex 21.9% alc/vol

Bols Very Old Fashioned: Aromatic & Intense 30% alc/vol

Huub van Doorne, CEO Lucas Bols: "The World's First Cocktail Brand Bols wants to help consumers bring the magic of cocktails home. Our Ready to Enjoy Bols Cocktails are crafted by expert bartenders with our famous Bols liqueurs, vodka, and genever. We prioritized superior quality, convenience and sustainable packaging to revolutionize the cocktail experience at home. Our Bols Cocktail Tubes illustrate our leading position in the development of the global cocktail market."

The Bols Ready to Enjoy 200ml Tube debuts fall 2021 in the US (SRP $6.99) and in Bols' home country the Netherlands. 375ml bottles will be available exclusively in the US (SRP $12.99) and 700ml bottles will be available in the Netherlands. Confirmed US retailers include Total Wine, Hy-Vee, Winn Dixie, and more. To further simplify home-tainment, Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails will also be available on the bols.com web-shop for home delivery across the US and the Netherlands. Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails will be launched in other markets soon thereafter.

[1] Source: IWSR

Media Contact: Stefany Elliott, The Same Paige

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 404.803.0752

ABOUT LUCAS BOLS

Lucas Bols is the world's oldest distilled spirits brand and one of the oldest Dutch companies still in business. Building on its more than 445-year-old heritage dating back to 1575, the company has mastered the art of distilling, mixing and blending liqueurs, genever, gin and vodka. Lucas Bols owns a portfolio of more than 20 premium and super premium brands of different spirits used in cocktail bars worldwide. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries around the world. Lucas Bols has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (BOLS) since 4 February 2015.

Lucas Bols holds the number one position in liqueur ranges worldwide (not including the US) and is the world's largest player in the genever segment. Many of Lucas Bols' other products have market or category-leading positions. Furthermore, Lucas Bols is a leading player in the bartending community. Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and Europe's largest bartending school, the Bols Bartending Academy, the company provides inspiration and education to both bartenders and consumers.

