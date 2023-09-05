Lucas Bols USA Announces Partnership with University of Central Florida Athletics

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Bols USA is thrilled to announce their Ready to Enjoy Cocktails are now available at University of Central Florida home football games. As a proud partner of UCF, Bols Cocktails will be proudly sold at FBC Mortgage Stadium and Addition Financial Arena.

With this newly launched partnership with UCF Athletics, Lucas Bols capitalized on an opportunity to reach consumers in their target market of Florida. Since their launch in 2021, Bols Cocktails has seen tremendous growth in Florida.

This year, UCF fans will be able to enjoy Bols "Charged Up" Espresso Martini and Bols "Canaveral Azul" Margarita while cheering on the Knights. Each of Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails features an expertly-crafted blend of premium spirits, 100% natural flavors, and no preservatives. Centuries of bartending expertise and years of careful research and development come together in a revolutionary flavors:

Bols Margarita Azul: Tangy & Refreshing 14.9% alc/vol

Bols Espresso Martini: Rich & Smooth 14.9% alc/vol

Bols Cocktails are part of the ever-growing category of ready to serve cocktails, which brought in an estimated $853.2 million in 2022 and is expected to grow 14% from 2023-2030, according to Grand View Research Trend Analysis Report. The patented 200ml cocktails are made from a sustainable material designed to preserve exceptional taste and quality that's ready to enjoy in just three simple steps - Chill. Pour. Garnish.

Bols Cocktails will be making their debut in FBC Mortgage Stadium when the football season kicks off on Thursday, August 31 and will later be served in Addition Financial Arena starting with the basketball season opener on Monday, November 6. Each 200ml cocktail will be available to be enjoyed throughout the football and basketball seasons.

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits player in the worldwide cocktail market and one of the oldest Dutch companies still active. Our mission is to create great cocktail experiences around the globe. The Lucas Bols Company is active in over 110 countries worldwide with a portfolio of more than 20 premium and super-premium brands. Bols The World's First Cocktail Brand includes the number-one liqueur range globally. We are also the world's largest player in the genever segment, and our portfolio of brands includes Passoã, the number-one passion fruit liqueur, and the ultra-premium Tequila Partida brand. With almost 450 years of experience in the art of distilling and blending spirits and cocktails, combined with the creative spirit of Amsterdam we truly are 'Masters of Taste'.

