Lucas Löwi is the new Estate Director at Terrazas de los Andes

MENDOZA, Argentina, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrazas de los Andes, a pioneer of high-altitude winegrowing since the early 1990s, is proud to announce the appointment of Lucas Löwi as the new Estate Director. An outstanding executive originally from Mendoza, Löwi returns to his homeland of Argentina at the age of 44, after a successful career in Spain.

Löwi's appointment represents a return to his roots and to Terrazas de los Andes' team, where he played a crucial role in the global strategic development of the winery. In 2015, he took on the challenging role of Estate Director at Bodega Numanthia in Spain, during which time the winery experienced steady growth and achieved remarkable international milestones with its wines, including the perfect 100-point rating for its iconic wine, Termanthia.

Today, Löwi embarks on the exciting challenge of continuing the legacy of Hervé Birnie-Scott. Birnie-Scott leaves an outstanding legacy at Terrazas de los Andes, having spent years crafting fresh, aromatic, and exceptional wines in the boldest and most extreme locations of the Andean foothills, where the earth meets the sky.

Passionate and with a clear vision, Löwi will be the one to lead the next stage of Terrazas de los Andes. His deep knowledge of the wine industry in Argentina and Spain, along with his understanding of consumers on an international level, make him the ideal leader to take the winery to a new level of excellence. Among his most important missions is Terrazas de los Andes' sustainability commitment of being Guardians of Mountain Life, a multi-faceted program that includes regenerative and organic viticulture, preserving glacier water and biodiversity conservation.

"I'm excited about this opportunity that will allow me to share knowledge, experiences and insights. The LVMH Group has chosen me to continue the successful work that Terrazas de los Andes has been doing, with a focus on sustainability and aiming to elevate the winery to a new level, both in the domestic and international markets," commented Löwi.

Löwi holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad Nacional de Cuyo and has earned an Executive MBA with honors (Magna Cum Laude) from the IAE Business School. However, beyond his academic and professional achievements, Löwi is characterized by his unwavering commitment to sustainability, which perfectly aligns with Terrazas de los Andes' current efforts and their firm purpose of unleashing and protecting the magic of the top of the world.

