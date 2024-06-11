Lucas Oil Facilities Receive Recertification for ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management Systems

The company promotes concepts including risk-based thinking and employee engagement to create an environment committed to consistent, high-quality products and proactive problem solving. The certification also highlights Lucas Oil's meticulous record keeping for complete accountability and the improvement of processes and performance.

"The recertification of ISO 9001:2015 reflects the world-class facilities, technologies, teams and processes that deliver products that boost power, fuel efficiency and engine longevity for customers all around the globe with our proprietary science," said Matt Conrad, General Manager of Lucas Oil. "We're proud to have been manufacturing the very best oils, additives and lubricants for more than 30 years, and this certification validates the hard work being done by our entire team. This globally-recognized standard exemplifies excellence exhibited by the entire organization and our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction."

The audit process of an ISO 9001:2015 certification consists of a detailed and thorough evaluation of an organization's entire QMS in two stages. The Stage 1 Audit is a document review to examine a company's quality policies, scope statement, testing and evaluation processes and procedures and its record keeping. The Stage 2 Audit then evaluates how the quality management system is conducted by employees to verify it matches the process outlined in the document review. This is done through employee interviews, by observing employee activities and reviewing sample records to ensure everything matches the QMS.

ABOUT LUCAS OIL

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Walmart, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and more. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

