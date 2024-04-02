Lucas Oil Named Primary Sponsor of RCR's No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet for Three Races in 2024 - Partnership Highlights On-Track Success, Longstanding Partnership

Kyle Busch Heads to Three Iconic NASCAR Tracks with Similar Race-Winning Paint Scheme He Took to Victory Lane in 2023

WELCOME, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil, a long-time partner of both Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines, continues the expansion of its partnership as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch for multiple races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Fans will see the familiar race-winning Lucas Oil paint scheme for the first time April 7 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, kicking off a multi-race primary partnership.

Kyle Busch's No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet - Lucas Oil will serve as a multi-race primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2024

"After reaching victory lane with Kyle's No. 8 Chevrolet in 2023, we are very excited to announce that we've expanded our primary sponsorship to include multiple races in 2024 at some of NASCAR's most legendary tracks," said Brandon Bernstein, director of partnership marketing for Lucas Oil. "In addition to being one of the winningest organizations in NASCAR and all of motorsports, RCR and ECR Engines continues to be an amazing partner both on and off the track. We are very proud to again have Kyle represent the Lucas Oil shield as he competes for his third Cup championship."

Lucas Oil has served as the official lubricant of RCR and ECR Engines since 2014 and is the official motor oil of ECR Engines. ECR Engines and Lucas Oil have recorded a total of 133 wins between 2014 and 2023, with another four victories already in 2024.

"Over the past 10 years, Lucas Oil has been an amazing partner to RCR and ECR Engines and we are thrilled to have them back as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet," said Torry Galida, President of RCR. "The technical support they provide to our race teams and ECR has resulted in numerous victories, which is why it is so special to highlight this partnership on the No. 8 Chevrolet. We have no doubt Kyle will be competing for wins this year while representing the Lucas Oil brand."

In addition to the NASCAR Cup Series races, Lucas Oil is also the Official Oil of Kyle and Brexton Busch. Kyle is competing in 20-25 Micro Sprint events in 2024 with a Lucas Oil full-car wrap and racing suit. Lucas Oil is also a proud associate sponsor for all of Brexton's racing disciplines. Brexton is a third-generation racer, beginning his racing career at age five. He earned his first win just one month into his racing career, and now Lucas Oil is at the heart of this father/son racing legacy.

Since 2014, expert scientists and technicians at Lucas Oil have worked closely with RCR and ECR to refine the perfect blend of engine oil capable of drawing out every competitive advantage possible. The teams test engines in simulators and real-world racing scenarios capturing hundreds of data points to measure and find areas of improvement.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com .

About Lucas Oil:

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Walmart, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and more. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing ( www.rcrracing.com ) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

Contact:

Jackie Franzil

Vice President, Communications and Partnership Engagement

Richard Childress Racing

Cell: (336) 655-8278

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products