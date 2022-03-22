Lucas Oil Partners with National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

"I cannot think of a better way to honor our country's patriots than creating a permanent home for these stories of courage, devotion to duty and personal sacrifice," said Lucas Oil Vice President of Strategy and Philanthropy, Katie Lucas. "Lucas Oil is a product of the American Dream , which only underscores the importance of giving all those who served the recognition they deserve and honoring the tremendous role their service and sacrifice have played in protecting our freedoms and the American way of life."

To be located in Arlington, TX, the Museum will pay tribute to the Medal of Honor and the fewer than 4,000 individuals who have earned our nation's highest military award, representing every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces across every major conflict since the Civil War. State-of-the-art exhibits and a dedicated Leadership Institute will allow Americans of all ages, and from all walks of life, to reflect on values the Medal represents and the tremendous impact of all U.S. military servicemembers and veterans. Groundbreaking on the Museum will take place on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day.

"We are delighted to have the great patriots of Lucas Oil join us in our crusade to inspire patriotism in our people through the lives and example of some great American warriors," said Medal of Honor recipient and retired Army General Patrick Brady.

To date, the NMOHMF has raised over $167 million for the project in recognition of the highest American military award for valor and Museum groundbreaking is scheduled for early this year. In December, President Biden signed into law the National Medal of Honor Monument Act which authorizes the Foundation to construct a Medal of Honor Monument in Washington, DC. The legislation passed both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate unanimously 416-0 and 100-0, respectively which is further evidence of the unifying power of this long overdue project.

About the Museum and Monument

The National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Leadership Institute will inspire Americans by honoring and preserving the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valor in combat. Serving as a national landmark – and located in America's heartland in Arlington, Texas – the Museum will provide an unrivaled visitor experience and illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all U.S. military service members, past and present. Beyond its state-of-the-art, interactive experiences, a critical part of the Museum's mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire their fellow Americans and motivate them to be their best selves.

A National Monument in Washington, D.C., will commemorate the service and sacrifice of the bravest and most decorated members of the U.S. Armed Forces. To be located in the nation's capital, it will give all Americans the opportunity to reflect on the courage and patriotism that safeguard freedom and democracy.

For more information, please visit the National Medal of Honor Museum website or follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, The Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com.

Media Contact:

Lucas Oil Corporate Communications

310-374-6177

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products