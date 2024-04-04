Lucas Oil Premium Motor Oils to Hit South American Markets Through VT Batteries

VT Batteries will be the exclusive distributor of Lucas Oil's premium motor oils in select South American markets

The distribution deal significantly expands the company's product line across South America , encompassing major markets such as Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , Peru and Uruguay .

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, announced a distribution agreement with VT Batteries, a leading distributor of automotive products in South America. The deal will bring Lucas Oil's premium motor oil products to new South American markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, marking an important milestone in the company's global expansion efforts.

Under this exclusive agreement, VT Batteries will utilize its extensive network to deliver Lucas Oil's premium range of motor oils to a diverse customer base across the continent. Lucas Oil's lubricants are known for their exceptional quality and versatility, engineered to offer superior protection for engines and vehicle components across the automotive, motorcycle, marine, and agricultural sectors.

"We are very pleased to partner with VT Batteries to distribute our high-performance lubricants in South America," said Shane Burns, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Lucas Oil. "VT Batteries is a leading company in the region with extensive experience in the distribution of automotive products. We are confident that this agreement will allow us to expand our presence in South America, reaching new customers and educating them on the importance of using premium motor oils and additives for optimal engine health and performance."

In a strategic move to bolster this initiative, VT Batteries established VT POWER BRASIL, a subsidiary that will collaborate with leading local manufacturers in São Paulo, Brazil to spearhead the supply and delivery of a comprehensive range of Lucas Oil motor oils. The lubricants will be available in a wide range of viscosities and applications, able to meet the needs of all types of light and heavy vehicles, motorcycles, marine and agricultural vehicles.

"We are delighted to partner with Lucas Oil as their exclusive motor oil distributor," said Jose Miguel Alvarez, Commercial Director of VT Batteries. "The establishment of VT POWER BRASIL and our alliance with leading local manufacturers puts us in the best position to introduce Lucas Oil's superior range of lubricants to new automotive and industrial customers. We expect this partnership will be a great success in the region."

ABOUT LUCAS OIL

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Walmart, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and more. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

