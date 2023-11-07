Lucas Oil, WinStar Casino and Resort Celebrate Opening of Lucas Oil Live with Spectacular Slate of Concerts and Performances

The casino resort's new 6,500-seat arena will host rock concerts, country superstars, comedy shows and live performances; naming rights on the new venue marks an expansion of Lucas Oil's marketing strategy into the entertainment space.

THACKERVILLE, Okla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil and WinStar World Casino and Resort celebrate the opening of Lucas Oil Live, the highly anticipated entertainment venue with a 6,500-seat amphitheater-style arena. The arena is part of a versatile 250,000-square-foot facility that serves as a multi-dimensional entertainment hub capable of hosting a wide array of audiences and events.

Lucas Oil Live entertainment venue at WinStar World Casino and Resort

The newly opened Lucas Oil Live kicked off with shows from popular artists like Ringo Starr, Miranda Lambert, Rod Stewart and is set to feature upcoming performances by Leon Bridges, Whiskey Myers, Katt Williams and more. An event schedule and ticket information can be found on WinStar.com and on WinStar's social channels.

For Lucas Oil, this partnership signals a strong addition to the marketing strategy, building on its automotive and sports marketing efforts to connect with a broader audience. With naming rights and brand touchpoints throughout the venue, Lucas Oil has a remarkable opportunity to highlight its brand to an audience with more diverse interests.

"Lucas Oil Live represents a strategic leap forward in our brand's evolution," said Melissa Wonser, Vice President of Marketing. "By aligning our name with a dynamic entertainment venue, we're broadening our reach and showcasing the versatility of Lucas Oil Products. The partnership positions us to connect with audiences beyond automotive enthusiasts, reinforcing our commitment to excellence not just in performance racing and heavy-duty hauling but reliable car care for everyone."

The Lucas Oil Live venue enhances the resort experience for patrons and music fans alike, with cutting-edge technical capabilities that will attract the industry's most popular entertainers and offer extraordinary exposure potential for a brand like Lucas Oil. What's more, it's not just about the music; the venue is an experience unto itself, complete with a host of amenities that elevate the live entertainment experience.

Lucas Oil Live's spectacular concourse connects seamlessly with WinStar's newly opened, 304-room Spa Tower Hotel, offering guests the ultimate convenience and luxury. The venue also introduces Session House Gastropub, a new culinary delight, and two bars dedicated to enhancing the concert experience. Multiple concessions venues and a flexible VIP lounge provide added convenience for patrons.

For more information about Lucas Oil Live as well as an upcoming schedule of performances and events, please visit www.WinStar.com .

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, The Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com .

About WinStar World Casino and Resort:

With more games than any other casino in the world, WinStar World Casino and Resort offers unrivaled gaming action with its nearly 10,500 electronic games and over 100 table games found throughout its expansive gaming floor. In addition to its gaming, the casino-resort includes the luxurious WinStar World Casino Hotel with over 1,700 rooms, WinStar Golf Club with its two championship, 18-hole golf courses and WinStar Golf Academy, the WinStar Convention Center and over 20 restaurants open daily. Located on the Texas/Oklahoma state line along Interstate 35, WinStar World Casino and Resort presents unmatched gaming action 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Be sure to visit WinStar.com for the most updated information before your next trip to WinStar World Casino and Resort.

Contact: Lucas Oil Corporate Communications

310.374.6177

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products