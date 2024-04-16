Lucas Watson Appointed Chief Sales Officer for Körber's Parcel Logistics Business in North America

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Watson is appointed Chief Sales Officer, Parcel Logistics North America, within Körber's Business Area Supply Chain, located in Dallas, Texas, effective April 15, 2024.

In his role, Lucas will lead all business development and marketing functions for the region. He comes to Körber with over a decade of industry experience in various in-house systems and applications with a strong background in sales team management, including leading system integration projects at DCS and as a global key account manager for Amazon at Fives Intralogistics.

Lucas Watson, Chief Sales Officer, Parcel Logistics Division North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Lucas holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University and will play a key role in Körber's North American growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to bring Lucas on board. His many years of business development and leadership experience in the industry will lend themselves well to strategically positioning Körber for continued growth in the North American market," says Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President, Parcel Logistics, Americas, Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

"Körber is excited to welcome Lucas to the team. Lucas's professional background and leadership experience will undoubtedly fortify our North American presence," says Thomas Amend, CEO, Parcel Logistics, Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

