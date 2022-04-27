Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Pay-Per-View (PPV) Events to Stream on Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV)

Streaming and on-demand network linear channel to kick off partnership with first of

AAA's three-day Triplemania events

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV) , a worldwide streaming service for pro-wrestling content, today announced its partnership with renowned Mexico´s top wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide that will kick off on Saturday, April 30, with the first of three Triplemania XXX events to commemorate AAA´s 30th anniversary. The company recently launched its platform during last month's major wrestling weekend in Dallas, Texas and has since been showcasing 24/7 content through its streaming and linear channel.

Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV)

PWTV will expand its multi-language content in the U.S. by offering live AAA pay-per-view events in both English and Spanish to its worldwide audience. Offering diverse content for its viewers is an important aspect of PWTV's global expansion, allowing the platform to reach a wider audience and establish its presence as a leading streaming provider.

"Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is one of the most prestigious brands in professional wrestling, and we are thrilled to offer their events to our worldwide audience," said Brandon Blackburn, President of PWTV and co-founder of PWTV's parent company PodTV. "This partnership underscores our commitment to bring wrestling fans the best wrestling from around the world."

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and its upcoming Triplemania XXX event will be the promotion's largest.

The Triplemania XXX tournament-style event is spread across three dates:

April 30 : Estadio Sultan de Béisbol in Monterrey at 8 p.m. CST

: Estadio Sultan de Béisbol in at June 18 : Xolos Stadium in Tijuana (Time TBA)

: Xolos Stadium in (Time TBA) October 15 : Arena CDMX in Mexico City (Time TBA)

Triplemania XXX Participants:

Ultimo Dragon, Blue Demon Jr., Psycho Clown, Pentagon Jr., The Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara , Tay Conti & more.

"Lucha Libre AAA has the goal to deliver the best Mexican Lucha Libre to the entire world," said Dorian Roldan, General Manager of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide."We feel thrilled to reach new audiences in every corner where PWTV is available to a growing lucha fan base around the globe."

After airing live AAA events through PPV, Pro Wrestling TV will release them on its free linear channel and on-demand streaming service. PWTV will also offer additional AAA events throughout the year and develop original programming documenting the stories and history of AAA outside of the ring.

About Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV)

Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV) is the first and only ad-supported streaming and on-demand network linear channel to offer viewers professional wrestling content 24/7 with multiple wrestling promotions, talk shows, documentaries and feature films. Pro Wrestling TV is available for download on Smart TV and mobile app stores worldwide. For more information, please visit https://prowrestlingtv.live/ .

About Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Lucha Libre AAA is a media and entertainment company founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña Herrada and manages the IP of the "AAA" brand and another 250 characters in its league. The company produces Lucha Libre events globally in various venues. Lucha Libre AAA develops multiple hours of content per week that is aired on TV Azteca in Mexico as well as various digital platforms. For more information, please visit www.luchalibreaaa.com .

