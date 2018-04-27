LUCIA ZARATE: THE ODYSSEY OF THE WORLD'S SMALLEST WOMAN by Cecilia Velástegui named 2017 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist

Author Cecilia Velástegui commented, "I'm honored by this recognition from Foreword Reviews. I devoted many years to research and to write Lucía Zárate: The Odyssey of the World's Smallest Woman. Lucía's tiny proportions captivated audiences at the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition and turned her into a celebrity who met President Hayes and Queen Victoria. Her poignant, real-life odyssey is spellbinding."

Lucía Zárate is a mesmerizing tale of survival, resilience and the uplifting force of friendship set in the circus sideshows of the 1880s. It received first place in the International Latino Book Awards, the nation's oldest and largest Hispanic literary awards. Velástegui's novel was also runner-up to the prolific master Arturo Pérez-Reverte's 2017 novel What We Become.

Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts its annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2017. After more than 2,000 individual titles spread across 65 genres were submitted for consideration, the list of finalists was determined by Foreword's editorial team. Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword's readership—from across the country.

Winners in each genre will be announced June 15, 2018.

"Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the job is very difficult due to the high quality of submissions," said Victoria Sutherland, founder/publisher of Foreword Reviews.

