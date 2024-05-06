Lucid Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Produced 1,728 vehicles in Q1; on track for annual production of approximately 9,000 vehicles

Delivered 1,967 vehicles in Q1, up 39.9% compared to Q1 2023

Q1 revenue of $172.7 million

Successfully raised $1.0 billion via private placement to an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

via private placement to an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Ended the quarter with approximately $5.03 billion of total liquidity

NEWARK, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The earnings presentation is available on its investor relations website (https://ir.lucidmotors.com).

Lucid reported Q1 revenue of $172.7 million on deliveries of 1,967 vehicles and expects to manufacture approximately 9,000 vehicles in 2024. In Q1, Lucid raised $1.0 billion in financing via a private placement to an affiliate of the PIF, reflecting the PIF's continued and steadfast support of the Company. Lucid ended the first quarter with approximately $5.03 billion in total liquidity.

"I believe there are two factors that set Lucid apart – our superior, in-house technology and the partnership with the PIF," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. "Our sales momentum is building, our focus upon cost remains relentless, and we believe Gravity is on track to become the best SUV in the world."

"We continue to make significant progress on our cost optimization programs," said Gagan Dhingra, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid. "We're focused on significant growth as we enter the next transformational phase of Lucid's end markets while simultaneously driving cost discipline."

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on May 6, 2024. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The Company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

Condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in accordance with US GAAP ("GAAP") as well as on a non-GAAP basis to supplement our condensed consolidated financial results. Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow which are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (6) change in fair value of equity securities of a related party, (7) stock-based compensation, and (8) restructuring charges. Lucid believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about Lucid's financial performance. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Lucid believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to Lucid's historical performance. Management believes that it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Management also believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to Lucid's investors regarding measures of our financial condition and results of operations that Lucid uses to run the business and therefore allows investors to better understand Lucid's performance. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under GAAP when understanding Lucid's operating performance. In addition, other companies, including companies in Lucid's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is presented below.

LUCID GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,169,489

$ 1,369,947 Short-term investments

1,824,900

2,489,798 Accounts receivable, net (including $84,884 and $35,526 from a related party as of March 31, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively)

126,930

51,822 Inventory

565,653

696,236 Prepaid expenses

72,135

69,682 Other current assets

74,890

79,670 Total current assets

4,833,997

4,757,155 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,971,601

2,810,867 Right-of-use assets

217,699

221,508 Long-term investments

627,591

461,029 Other noncurrent assets

185,352

180,626 Investments in equity securities of a related party

60,801

81,533 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,897,041

$ 8,512,718









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 101,489

$ 108,724 Accrued compensation

100,641

92,494 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

7,548

8,202 Other current liabilities (including $99,201 and $92,258 associated with related parties as of March 31,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

827,041

798,990 Total current liabilities

1,036,719

1,008,410 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

75,807

77,653 Common stock warrant liability

26,610

53,664 Long-term debt

1,998,251

1,996,960 Other long-term liabilities (including $163,424 and $178,311 associated with related parties as of March 31,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

525,914

524,339 Derivative liability (related party)

497,100

— Total liabilities

4,160,401

3,661,026









REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK







Redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party), par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized as

of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 100,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

504,450

—









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023; 2,307,786,638 and 2,300,111,489 shares issued and 2,306,928,813 and

2,299,253,664 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

231

230 Additional paid-in capital

15,134,686

15,066,080 Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(20,716)

(20,716) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,400)

4,850 Accumulated deficit

(10,879,611)

(10,198,752) Total stockholders' equity

4,232,190

4,851,692 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,897,041

$ 8,512,718

LUCID GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Revenue (including $51,366 and $0 revenue from a related party for three months ended

March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) $ 172,740

$ 149,432







Costs and expenses





Cost of revenue 404,796

500,524 Research and development 284,627

229,803 Selling, general and administrative 213,232

168,770 Restructuring charges —

22,496 Total cost and expenses 902,655

921,593







Loss from operations (729,915)

(772,161)







Other income (expense), net





Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 27,054

(40,802) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (19,933)

— Interest income 50,631

40,005 Interest expense (7,501)

(7,108) Other income (expense), net (1,007)

667 Total other income (expense), net 49,244

(7,238) Loss before provision for income taxes (680,671)

(779,399) Provision for income taxes 188

129 Net loss (680,859)

(779,528) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (3,901)

— Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (684,760)

$ (779,528)







Weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 2,301,870,644

1,831,725,009







Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.30)

$ (0.43)







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax $ (3,262)

$ 4,035 Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,988)

— Total other comprehensive income (loss) (7,250)

4,035 Comprehensive loss (688,109)

(775,493) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (3,901)

— Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (692,010)

$ (775,493)

LUCID GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (680,859)

$ (779,528) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 68,838

49,838 Amortization of insurance premium 8,589

10,263 Non-cash operating lease cost 7,469

5,830 Stock-based compensation 63,696

53,819 Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs 132,298

227,048 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (27,054)

40,802 Net accretion of investment discounts/premiums (21,304)

(21,395) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party 19,933

— Other non-cash items (1,255)

2,345 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (including $(49,358) and $0 from a related party for the three months ended

March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (75,196)

17,009 Inventory (21,002)

(354,154) Prepaid expenses (11,042)

(9,082) Other current assets 3,914

22,193 Other noncurrent assets (4,369)

(27,337) Accounts payable (3,533)

(66,174) Accrued compensation 8,147

21,545 Other current liabilities (3,040)

1,374 Other long-term liabilities 19,025

4,340 Net cash used in operating activities (516,745)

(801,264) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (including $(6,026) and $(20,421) from a related party for the

three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (198,197)

(241,770) Purchases of investments (514,548)

(842,538) Proceeds from maturities of investments 1,030,291

1,041,151 Proceeds from sale of investments —

13,244 Other investing activities —

1,197 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 317,546

(28,716) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment for finance lease liabilities (1,081)

(1,427) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,525

2,181 Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock to a related party 1,000,000

— Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards (3,242)

(6,499) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 997,202

(5,745) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 798,003

(835,725) Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,371,507

1,737,320 Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 2,169,510

$ 901,595

LUCID GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Net loss (GAAP) $ (680,859)

$ (779,528) Interest expense 7,501

7,108 Interest income (50,631)

(40,005) Provision for income taxes 188

129 Depreciation and amortization 68,838

49,838 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (27,054)

40,802 Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party 19,933

— Stock-based compensation 63,696

55,262 Restructuring charges —

22,496 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (598,388)

$ (643,898)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) $ (516,745)

$ (801,264) Capital expenditures (198,197)

(241,770) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (714,942)

$ (1,043,034)

SOURCE Lucid Group