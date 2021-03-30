Lucid Announces Launch of Lucidspark iOS App

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , is now available as an iOS app for tablet devices.

Lucidspark is a place for distributed teams to brainstorm and collaborate together in real time. The launch of the Lucidspark tablet app will empower users with greater flexibility and accessibility across devices, helping teams to seamlessly align and more quickly move into action.

"As leaders look to proactively establish processes and systems that will take their businesses into the next normal, teams will continue to need flexible solutions that facilitate collaboration and project alignment," said Dan Lawyer, senior vice president of product management at Lucid. "The Lucidspark app empowers users to work however and wherever to keep their business moving forward."

With the Lucidspark app, users can access all the features of the browser experience, including:

Track individual contributions with assigned Collaborator Colors

Facilitate large and small group sessions with an infinite canvas and Breakout Boards

Automatically synthesize generated ideas into action plans with Gather and Sort

Share feedback through comments, mentions, and in-product chat

Brainstorm ideas in real time or asynchronously in a shared visual workspace

Leverage integrations with Jira, Microsoft Teams, and Slack to align teams across existing workflows

Download the Lucidspark app on the App Store.

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucid products, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

