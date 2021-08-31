Lucid Announces Lucidspark Integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps to Enhance Collaboration

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , with Microsoft Azure DevOps.

The Lucidspark Cards for Azure DevOps Cloud integration takes software development planning to the next level with enhanced collaboration and data-driven visuals. Technical teams can come together in a shared, flexible workspace to visualize backlogs, delivery plans, and work items pulled directly from Azure DevOps, enabling users to more effectively identify project roadblocks, complete retrospectives and visualize customer journeys. The bidirectional sync ensures every new idea and action item is captured across both platforms, keeping development teams aligned and working together seamlessly.

"Our mission is to help teams see and build the future, and this means providing effective solutions that connect engineers, project managers and other contributors on development and support teams to allow them to seamlessly align, innovate and move into action," said Dan Lawyer, senior vice president of product management at Lucid. "We're excited that the Azure DevOps integration will allow us to further enable these teams to quickly move between ideation, planning and execution to deliver incredible results faster than ever before."

With Lucidspark's intelligent data synthesis, this integration allows users to take project plans from Azure DevOps one step further. Users can add imported or new work item cards to a Dynamic Matrix in Lucidspark and then filter by assignee, status, project or item type. This unique feature makes it easy to visualize new ideas and work items in context by pivoting by different views and applying filters, allowing users to quickly organize and understand project status.

Through this integration, users will also be able to:

Instantly transform ideas captured on sticky notes or shapes into Azure DevOps work items with a single click, saving time and enabling teams to move into action faster

Create new Azure DevOps work items directly in Lucidspark without the hassle of switching between applications

Collaborate and plan in real time with changes captured in both platforms through a bidirectional sync

Keep teams aligned by communicating work status visually and tagging assignees to Lucidspark cards

Automatically gather and sort ideas by tag, keyword and color to quickly convert priorities into work items

Learn how to access the Lucidspark Cards for Azure DevOps Cloud integration on Lucidspark.com .

About Lucid

Lucid offers the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application that empowers teams to clarify complexity, align their insights, and build the future—faster. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Since the Utah-based company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

