Lucid Announces Lucidspark Integration with Microsoft Teams to Enhance Collaboration and Innovation

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced today a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , with Microsoft Teams.

This integration will provide millions of Teams users with the ability to brainstorm, create and collaborate in real time on Lucidspark boards. The addition of this integration to the Lucid visual collaboration suite means users can seamlessly move between Lucidchart and Lucidspark documents without ever leaving Teams.

"We're excited to provide this suite-level integration to support both Lucid and Microsoft Teams users with the solutions they need to improve innovation, collaboration and productivity," said Sable Petersen, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Lucid. "By integrating with Teams, we can help even more distributed teams easily move from ideation into action within existing workflows."

"Our mutual customers rely on proactive solutions to improve collaboration and productivity in today's remote and hybrid work environments," said Uriel Rootshtain, Director, Microsoft Modern Work Marketing at Microsoft Corp. "This integration with Lucid will help teams overcome geographical boundaries to innovate and drive digital transformation."

When using the Lucidspark integration within Teams, users will be able to:

Directly use Lucidspark boards within the Teams editor without switching tabs or browsers

Append boards to Team channels for later reference or asynchronous collaboration

Brainstorm in real time whether working remotely or in-person

Keep teams on task in ideation sessions through agendas in the notes section and timer

Track individual contributions with assigned collaborator colors

Leverage voting, comments and emoji reactions to gain team consensus and identify next steps

Move into action more quickly by automatically grouping ideas by tags, keywords or colors to understand key themes and insights

Visit the Lucidspark listing in the Microsoft App Store to get started. Learn more about the Microsoft Teams integration on Lucidspark.com .

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid's visual collaboration suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucid products, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and Johnson & Johnson. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

About Lucid

Lucid is the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application for understanding the people, processes and systems that drive business forward. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

SOURCE Lucid

