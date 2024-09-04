Lucid Software Welcomes Gene Farrell to its Board of Directors

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, is pleased to announce the addition of Gene Farrell to its Board of Directors. Farrell brings over 25 years of experience in driving transformation and growth across both consumer and technology organizations.

Farrell brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles across several top-tier companies. Gene served as Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Smartsheet, where he played an instrumental role in taking the company public and scaling its revenue from $100 million to over $600 million. His responsibilities at Smartsheet included overseeing company strategy, corporate development, product management, product marketing, experience design, and strategic alliances.

Gene's career also includes serving as Vice President at AWS, where he expanded enterprise computing, and over a decade at Coca-Cola, where he helped develop and launch the Coca-Cola Freestyle platform. He is currently the President & CEO of Vanilla, where he leads the company's efforts in delivering innovative solutions for estate planning and wealth transfer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gene to our board of directors," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid Software. "His extensive experience in scaling businesses, driving innovation, and leading transformative strategies will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers. His insights and leadership will help guide Lucid as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Farrell's appointment comes at an exciting time for Lucid Software, following a period of significant achievement and growth. Recently, Lucid was named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its ongoing leadership in visual collaboration. And with the rollout of cutting-edge AI enhancements and new product capabilities, including the introduction of Enterprise Shield for enhanced security and control, the company has further solidified its position as a key player in the industry. With these advancements and the continued expansion of its global user base, Lucid is well-positioned for continued success and dynamic growth.



"Joining Lucid Software's Board of Directors is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that is at the forefront of visual collaboration," said Gene Farrell. "I'm eager to work with the team to drive new growth and ensure Lucid remains a trusted leader in the industry. Together, we will continue to foster innovation and empower teams to align, build and achieve successful outcomes faster."

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is a leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark, and Lucidscale—Lucid offers a suite of cloud-based applications that empower organizations to clarify complexity, align their insights, and build the future faster. Lucid Software is trusted by millions of users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 500.

SOURCE Lucid Software