Lucid Announces Munsterhuis Autobedrijven as First Retail Partner in the Netherlands

The partnership expands Lucid's footprint, complementing the existing Lucid Studio and Service Center in Hilversum and broadening customer access across the country.

Munsterhuis is one of the Netherlands' most established automotive groups, serving customers for more than six decades through a comprehensive portfolio of vehicle sales, servicing, leasing, and insurance.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced Munsterhuis Autobedrijven (Munsterhuis) as its first retail partner in the Netherlands.

Lucid and Munsterhuis Autobedrijven partner to expand Lucid's footprint and expand customer access in the Netherlands.

The partnership combines Lucid's award-winning electric vehicles with Munsterhuis' automotive retail and customer service expertise to make the Lucid Air1 sedan and the Lucid Gravity2 SUV even more accessible for Dutch customers. Munsterhuis will operate a dedicated Lucid sales location in Hengelo, complemented by authorized Lucid aftersales and service operations at the same site. Together, Lucid and Munsterhuis will offer award-winning vehicles, personalized customer support, and comprehensive service coverage across the market.

Munsterhuis is one of the Netherlands' most established automotive groups, serving customers for more than six decades through a comprehensive portfolio of vehicle sales, servicing, leasing, and insurance. The family-owned company has built a strong reputation for customer care and operational excellence across the Twente region and beyond.

"Our partnership with Munsterhuis represents yet another milestone for Lucid's European expansion," said Lawrence Hamilton, President of Europe at Lucid. "The Netherlands is a key market with a strong appetite for innovative and sustainable mobility. Munsterhuis' longstanding reputation makes them an ideal partner to introduce more Dutch customers to the Lucid brand and our award-winning lineup."

"The arrival of Lucid represents an exciting new chapter for Munsterhuis," said Jochen Munsterhuis, Director at Munsterhuis. "We continuously strive to offer our customers the most innovative and forward-looking mobility solutions. Lucid's industry-leading technology, outstanding efficiency, and uncompromising approach to luxury make the brand a perfect addition to our portfolio. We are proud to have Lucid with us and look forward to welcoming our first Lucid customers."

This partnership continues Lucid's hybrid retail strategy in Europe, building on the announcement earlier this year with German retailer Wackenhut.

For more details about Lucid Motors and its products, visit the official Lucid website: https://lucidmotors.com/

For more details about Munsterhuis, visit the official website: munsterhuis.nl

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

About Munsterhuis Autobedrijven

Munsterhuis Autobedrijven is a leading Dutch automotive group with more than 60 years of experience in vehicle sales and mobility services. Serving both private and business customers, the company offers a comprehensive range of automotive solutions, including vehicle sales, maintenance, leasing, rental, insurance, and repair services. As a family-owned business with multiple locations in the Netherlands, Munsterhuis is recognized for its customer-focused approach and commitment to quality and service.

Media Contact

Sebastian Michel

PR & Communications Manager Europe at Lucid

[email protected]

Camilla Jokisch

Lead PR & Communications Europe at Lucid

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lucid's expansion in Europe and the expected benefits of Lucid's retail partnership with Munsterhuis, including expanded customer access and service coverage in the Netherlands. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

1)

GERMANY

Lucid Air 325 - 920 kW (442 - 1.251 PS), 694 - 960 km kombinierte Reichweite (WLTP), 0 g CO₂/km, 19,1 - 11,8 kWh/100 km, CO₂-Klasse: A.

Die Werte wurden nach dem vorgeschriebenen Verfahren WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) ermittelt. Der Energieverbrauch und die Reichweite des Fahrzeugs im tatsächlichen Betrieb sind von verschiedenen Faktoren abhängig, u.a. dem Einbau von Ausstattung aus dem Teilehandel und Zubehör sowie Wetter- und Verkehrsbedingungen und dem persönlichen Fahrverhalten.

Weitere Informationen zum offiziellen Kraftstoffverbrauch, den offiziellen spezifischen CO₂-Emissionen sowie zum Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen sind im kostenlosen Leitfaden zum Kraftstoffverbrauch der Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT), auch abrufbar unter www.dat.de/co2, verfügbar.

NETHERLANDS

Lucid Air 325 - 920 kW (442 - 1.251 pk), 694 - 960 km gecombineerde actieradius (WLTP), 0 g CO₂ per gereden km (WLTP), energieverbruik 19,1 - 11,8 kWh/100 km.

De actieradius is gebaseerd op de WLTP-procedure (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). De WLTP-waarden zijn gebaseerd op tests van het voertuig met de standaarduitrusting af fabriek. Het energieverbruik en de actieradius van een voertuig kunnen worden beïnvloed door de installatie van uitrustingen, onderdelen en accessoires, alsook door weers- en verkeersomstandigheden en persoonlijk rijgedrag.

SWITZERLAND – GERMAN

Lucid Air 325 - 920 kW (442 - 1.251 PS), 694 - 960 km kombinierte Reichweite (WLTP), Energieverbrauch (Fahrbetrieb): 19,1 - 11,8 kWh/100 km, Benzinäquivalent: 1,30 - 2,10 l/100 km, CO₂-Emissionen (Fahrbetrieb): 0 g/km, CO₂-Emissionen aus der Treibstoff- und/oder Strombereitstellung: 13 - 21 g/km, Energieeffizienz-Kategorie: A - C.

Die Werte wurden nach dem vorgeschriebenen Verfahren WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) ermittelt. Der Energieverbrauch und die Reichweite des Fahrzeugs im tatsächlichen Betrieb sind von verschiedenen Faktoren abhängig, u.a. dem Einbau von Ausstattung aus dem Teilehandel und Zubehör sowie Wetter- und Verkehrsbedingungen und dem persönlichen Fahrverhalten.

CO₂ ist das für die Erderwärmung hauptverantwortliche Treibhausgas; die mittlere CO₂-Emission aller (markenübergreifend) angebotenen Fahrzeugtypen beträgt 111 g/km für das Jahr 2026; der Zielwert liegt bei 93,6 g/km.

SWITZERLAND – FRENCH

Lucid Air 325 - 920 kW (442 - 1.251 ch), 694 - 960 km d'autonomie combinée (WLTP), consommation d'énergie (liée à la conduite): 19,1 - 11,8 kWh/100 km, équivalent essence: 1,30 - 2,10 l/100 km, émissions de CO₂ (liées à la conduite): 0 g/km, émissions de CO₂ liées à la fourniture de carburant et/ou d'électricité: 13 - 21 g/km, catégorie d'efficacité énergétique: A - C.

Les valeurs d'autonomie sont basées sur la procédure WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, Procédure d'essai mondiale harmonisée pour les véhicules légers). Les valeurs WLTP sont déterminées à partir de tests réalisés avec l'équipement standard d'usine. La consommation d'énergie et l'autonomie peuvent être influencées par l'installation de pièces, d'équipements et d'accessoires achetés sur le marché, ainsi que par des facteurs tels que les conditions météorologiques, les conditions de circulation et le style de conduite.

Le CO₂ est le principal gaz à effet de serre responsable du réchauffement climatique; les émissions moyennes de CO₂ de tous les types de véhicules proposés (quelle que soit la marque) s'élèvent à 111 g/km pour l'année 2026, la valeur cible provisoire étant 93,6 g/km.

NORWAY

Lucid Air 325 - 920 kW (442 - 1.251 hk), 694 - 960 km kombinert rekkevidde (WLTP), 0 g CO₂/km, 19,1 - 11,8 kWh/100 km.

Rekkevidden er bestemt i henhold til WLTP-prosedyren (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). WLTP-verdiene er basert på tester av kjøretøyet med standardutstyret fra fabrikken. Bilens energiforbruk og rekkevidde kan påvirkes av ettermontert utstyr og tilbehør, vær- og trafikkforhold samt personlig kjøreatferd.

2)

GERMANY Lucid Gravity 418 - 617 kW (568 - 839 PS), 511 - 748 km kombinierte Reichweite (WLTP), 0 g CO₂/km, 19,4 - 18,2 kWh/100 km, CO₂-Klasse: A.

Die Werte wurden nach dem vorgeschriebenen Verfahren WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) ermittelt. Der Energieverbrauch und die Reichweite des Fahrzeugs im tatsächlichen Betrieb sind von verschiedenen Faktoren abhängig, u.a. dem Einbau von Ausstattung aus dem Teilehandel und Zubehör sowie Wetter- und Verkehrsbedingungen und dem persönlichen Fahrverhalten.

Weitere Informationen zum offiziellen Kraftstoffverbrauch, den offiziellen spezifischen CO₂-Emissionen sowie zum Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen sind im kostenlosen Leitfaden zum Kraftstoffverbrauch der Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT), auch abrufbar unter www.dat.de/co2, verfügbar.

NETHERLANDS

Lucid Gravity 418 - 617 kW (568 - 839 pk), 511 - 748 km gecombineerde actieradius (WLTP), 0 g CO₂ per gereden km, energieverbruik 19,4 - 18,2 kWh/100 km.

De actieradius is gebaseerd op de WLTP-procedure (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). De WLTP-waarden zijn gebaseerd op tests van het voertuig met de standaarduitrusting af fabriek. Het energieverbruik en de actieradius van een voertuig kunnen worden beïnvloed door de installatie van uitrustingen, onderdelen en accessoires, alsook door weers- en verkeersomstandigheden en persoonlijk rijgedrag.

SWITZERLAND – GERMAN

Lucid Gravity 418 - 617 kW (568 - 839 PS), 511 - 748 km kombinierte Reichweite (WLTP), Energieverbrauch (Fahrbetrieb): 19,4 - 18,2 kWh/100 km, Benzinäquivalent: 2,00 - 2,13 l/100 km, CO₂-Emissionen (Fahrbetrieb): 0 g/km, CO₂-Emissionen aus der Treibstoff- und/oder Strombereitstellung: 20 - 22 g/km, Energieeffizienz-Kategorie: B - C.

Die Werte wurden nach dem vorgeschriebenen Verfahren WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) ermittelt. Der Energieverbrauch und die Reichweite des Fahrzeugs im tatsächlichen Betrieb sind von verschiedenen Faktoren abhängig, u.a. dem Einbau von Ausstattung aus dem Teilehandel und Zubehör sowie Wetter- und Verkehrsbedingungen und dem persönlichen Fahrverhalten.

CO₂ ist das für die Erderwärmung hauptverantwortliche Treibhausgas; die mittlere CO₂-Emission aller (markenübergreifend) angebotenen Fahrzeugtypen beträgt 111 g/km für das Jahr 2026; der Zielwert liegt bei 93,6 g/km.

SWITZERLAND – FRENCH

Lucid Gravity 418 - 617 kW (568 - 839 ch), 511 - 748 km d'autonomie combinée (WLTP), consommation d'énergie (liée à la conduite): 19,4 - 18,2 kWh/100 km, équivalent essence: 2,00 - 2,13 l/100 km, émissions de CO₂ (liées à la conduite): 0 g/km, émissions de CO₂ liées à la fourniture de carburant et/ou d'électricité: 20 - 22 g/km, catégorie d'efficacité énergétique: B - C.

Les valeurs d'autonomie sont basées sur la procédure WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, Procédure d'essai mondiale harmonisée pour les véhicules légers). Les valeurs WLTP sont déterminées à partir de tests réalisés avec l'équipement standard d'usine. La consommation d'énergie et l'autonomie peuvent être influencées par l'installation de pièces, d'équipements et d'accessoires achetés sur le marché, ainsi que par des facteurs tels que les conditions météorologiques, les conditions de circulation et le style de conduite.

Le CO₂ est le principal gaz à effet de serre responsable du réchauffement climatique; les émissions moyennes de CO₂ de tous les types de véhicules proposés (quelle que soit la marque) s'élèvent à 111 g/km pour l'année 2026, la valeur cible provisoire étant 93,6 g/km.

NORWAY

Lucid Gravity 418 - 617 kW (568 - 839 hk), 511 - 748 km kombinert rekkevidde (WLTP), 0 g CO₂/km, 19,4 - 18,2 kWh/100 km.

Rekkevidden er bestemt i henhold til WLTP-prosedyren (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). WLTP-verdiene er basert på tester av kjøretøyet med standardutstyret fra fabrikken. Bilens energiforbruk og rekkevidde kan påvirkes av ettermontert utstyr og tilbehør, vær- og trafikkforhold samt personlig kjøreatferd.

SOURCE Lucid Group