Lucid Announces Production Preview Week at AMP-1, Kicking Off the Week of September 27

Guests will also have the opportunity to personally experience the Lucid Air on the road in ride and drives, and see for themselves why Motor Trend recently called the Lucid Air " an absolute mic drop " in its exclusive first-drive review. During its two-day evaluation, Motor Trend piloted a Lucid Air Dream Edition Range up the serpentine Angeles Crest Highway on the first day, and then on a range drive the second day. During the drive, a pair of Dream Edition Range cars drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds via central California, and then back across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid's global headquarters, traveling 445 miles on a single charge. Upon arrival, the cars displayed, respectively, 30 miles and 72 miles of charge remaining (for totals of 475 and 517 miles).

Lucid completed the first phase of construction of the AMP-1 factory, positioned on a 590-acre site in Casa Grande, Arizona, in less than a year. As the first greenfield, dedicated electric vehicle factory to be built in North America, Lucid's innovative AMP-1 was designed with a future-ready focus that allows for additional phases of expansion at the site. This will include production of the brand's first SUV, Project Gravity, which starts in 2023.

About Lucid Group

Lucid seeks to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air are planned to begin this year.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its affiliates (the "Company") and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations and timing related to the start of production and deliveries of the Lucid Air and the performance, range, and other features of the Lucid Air. These statements are based on various assumptions, and actual events and circumstances may differ. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including factors discussed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1,, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as other documents of the Company that are filed, or will be filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE Lucid Motors

Related Links

http://www.lucidmotors.com

