Lucid Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Produced 1,805 vehicles in Q3; on track for annual production of approximately 9,000 vehicles

Delivered 2,781 vehicles in Q3; up 90.9% compared to Q3 2023

Q3 revenue of $200.0 million

GAAP net loss per share of $(0.41) ; non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.28)

; non-GAAP net loss per share of Ended the quarter with approximately $5.16 billion in total liquidity

in total liquidity Subsequent to the third quarter, completed a capital raise of approximately $1.75 billion in October 2024

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The earnings presentation is available on its investor relations website (https://ir.lucidmotors.com).

Lucid reported Q3 revenue of $200.0 million on deliveries of 2,781 vehicles and expects to manufacture approximately 9,000 vehicles in 2024. Lucid ended the third quarter with approximately $5.16 billion in total liquidity.

"Our momentum continues with our third consecutive quarter of record deliveries," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. "Additionally, today we are delighted to open the order book for the much-anticipated Lucid Gravity SUV, a landmark product, which remains on track for start of production this year. Furthermore, our recent capital raise of approximately $1.75 billion serves to further secure the future of the company by extending its financial runway well into 2026."

"We continue to see improvements to gross margin performance as our cost reduction efforts are gaining momentum," said Gagan Dhingra, Interim CFO and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid. "With our recent capital raise, we are pleased to have the continued support once again from both the Public Investment Fund and other institutional investors."

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on November 7, 2024. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900*. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

*Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination, and documentation fees. For U.S. market only.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial and operating outlook and guidance, future gross margin, capital expenditures and other operating expenses, ability to control costs, expectations on cost optimization results, plans and expectations related to commercial product launches, including the Lucid Gravity SUV and Midsize program, plans and expectations on vehicle production and delivery timing and volumes, expectations regarding market opportunities and demand for Lucid's products, the range and performance of Lucid's vehicles, plans and expectations regarding the Lucid Gravity SUV, including performance, driving range, features, specifications and potential impact on markets, plans and expectations regarding Lucid's software, plans and expectations regarding Lucid's systems approach to the design of the vehicles, estimate of Lucid's technology lead over competitors, estimate of the length of time Lucid's existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund planned operations, plans and expectations regarding Lucid's liquidity runway, future capital raises and funding strategy, plans and expectations regarding future manufacturing capabilities and facilities, studio and service center openings, test drive vehicle numbers, ability to mitigate supply chain and logistics risks, plans and expectations regarding Lucid's AMP-1 and AMP-2 manufacturing facilities, including potential benefits, ability to vertically integrate production processes, future sales channels and strategies, future market launches and international expansion, plans and expectations regarding the purchase agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia, including the total number of vehicles that may be purchased under the agreement and the timing of vehicle deliveries, Lucid's ability to grow its brand awareness, the potential success of Lucid's direct-to-consumer sales strategy and future vehicle programs, potential automotive partnerships, expectations on the technology licensing landscape, expectations on the regulatory environment, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, including government closures of banks and liquidity concerns at other financial institutions, a potential global economic recession or other downturn and global conflicts or other geopolitical events; risks related to changes in overall demand for Lucid's products and services and cancellation of orders for Lucid's vehicles; risks related to prices and availability of commodities, Lucid's supply chain, logistics, inventory management and quality control, and Lucid's ability to complete the tooling of its manufacturing facilities over time and scale production of the Lucid Air and other vehicles; risks related to the uncertainty of Lucid's projected financial information; risks related to the timing of expected business milestones and commercial product launches; risks related to the expansion of Lucid's manufacturing facility, the construction of new manufacturing facilities and the increase of Lucid's production capacity; Lucid's ability to manage expenses and control costs; risks related to future market adoption of Lucid's offerings; the effects of competition and the pace and depth of electric vehicle adoption generally on Lucid's future business; changes in regulatory requirements, governmental incentives and fuel and energy prices; Lucid's ability to rapidly innovate; Lucid's ability to enter into or maintain partnerships with original equipment manufacturers, vendors and technology providers; Lucid's ability to effectively manage its growth and recruit and retain key employees, including its chief executive officer and executive team; risks related to Lucid's 2024 reduction in force; risks related to potential vehicle recalls and buybacks; Lucid's ability to establish and expand its brand, and capture additional market share, and the risks associated with negative press or reputational harm; Lucid's ability to effectively utilize or obtain certain credits and other incentives; Lucid's ability to conduct equity, equity-linked or debt financings in the future; Lucid's ability to pay interest and principal on its indebtedness; future changes to vehicle specifications which may impact performance, pricing and other expectations; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as in other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

Condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in accordance with US GAAP ("GAAP") as well as on a non-GAAP basis to supplement our condensed consolidated financial results. Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, and Free Cash Flow, which are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders before (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation, (6) restructuring charges, (7) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (8) change in fair value of equity securities of a related party, (9) change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party), and (10) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party). Lucid believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about Lucid's financial performance.

Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders excluding (1) stock-based compensation, (2) restructuring charges, (3) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (4) change in fair value of equity securities of a related party, (5) change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party), and (6) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party).

Lucid defines and calculates Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders as Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders divided by weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders.

Lucid believes that Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders financial measures provide investors with useful information to evaluate performance of its business excluding items not reflecting ongoing operating activities.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Lucid believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to Lucid's historical performance. Management believes that it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Management also believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to Lucid's investors regarding measures of our financial condition and results of operations that Lucid uses to run the business and therefore allows investors to better understand Lucid's performance. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under GAAP when understanding Lucid's operating performance. In addition, other companies, including companies in Lucid's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is presented below.

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,893,638

$ 1,369,947 Short-term investments (including $15,000 and nil associated with a related party as of September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively)

1,578,283

2,489,798 Accounts receivable, net (including $70,846 and $35,526 from a related party as of September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively)

98,243

51,822 Inventory

506,842

696,236 Prepaid expenses

62,210

69,682 Other current assets

107,795

79,670 Total current assets

4,247,011

4,757,155 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,222,098

2,810,867 Right-of-use assets

220,616

221,508 Long-term investments

555,521

461,029 Other noncurrent assets

198,277

180,626 Investments in equity securities of a related party

45,660

81,533 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,489,183

$ 8,512,718









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 139,187

$ 108,724 Accrued compensation

138,882

92,494 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

6,921

8,202 Other current liabilities (including $70,495 and $92,258 associated with related parties as of September 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

861,074

798,990 Total current liabilities

1,146,064

1,008,410 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

75,027

77,653 Common stock warrant liability

32,819

53,664 Long-term debt

2,000,847

1,996,960 Other long-term liabilities (including $120,286 and $178,311 associated with related parties as of September 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

558,525

524,339 Derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

932,025

— Total liabilities

4,745,307

3,661,026









REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK







Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, Series A

redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (related party)

591,897

— Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, Series B

redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 75,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (related party)

468,259

— Total redeemable convertible preferred stock

1,060,156

—









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023; 2,338,376,367 and 2,300,111,489 shares issued and 2,337,518,542 and 2,299,253,664

shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

234

230 Additional paid-in capital

15,206,764

15,066,080 Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(20,716)

(20,716) Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,914

4,850 Accumulated deficit

(12,515,476)

(10,198,752) Total stockholders' equity

2,683,720

4,851,692 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,489,183

$ 8,512,718

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue (including $45,588 and $4,980 from a related party for the three

months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and $133,424 and $4,980 for

the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) $ 200,038

$ 137,814

$ 573,359

$ 438,120















Costs and expenses













Cost of revenue 412,544

469,722

1,287,695

1,526,051 Research and development 324,371

230,758

896,168

694,035 Selling, general and administrative 233,585

189,691

657,062

556,209 Restructuring charges 76

518

20,304

24,546 Total cost and expenses 970,576

890,689

2,861,229

2,800,841















Loss from operations (770,538)

(752,875)

(2,287,870)

(2,362,721)















Other income (expense), net













Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (13,748)

60,316

20,845

61,647 Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (8,836)

—

(38,159)

— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable

convertible preferred stock (related party) (240,250)

—

(137,250)

— Interest income 50,017

66,064

155,201

145,594 Interest expense (8,478)

(3,340)

(22,652)

(17,138) Other expense, net (155)

(763)

(6,229)

(1,024) Total other income (expense), net (221,450)

122,277

(28,244)

189,079 Loss before provision for income taxes (991,988)

(630,598)

(2,316,114)

(2,173,642) Provision for income taxes 487

296

610

1,012 Net loss (992,475)

(630,894)

(2,316,724)

(2,174,654) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 42,838

—

(107,924)

— Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (949,637)

$ (630,894)

$ (2,424,648)

$ (2,174,654)















Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted 2,323,971,541

2,284,446,783

2,312,249,333

2,010,916,100















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.41)

$ (0.28)

$ (1.05)

$ (1.08)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Net unrealized gains on investments, net of tax $ 11,891

$ 1,554

$ 7,672

$ 2,590 Foreign currency translation adjustments 5,182

(1,967)

392

(1,381) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 17,073

(413)

8,064

1,209 Comprehensive loss (975,402)

(631,307)

(2,308,660)

(2,173,445) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 42,838

—

(107,924)

— Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (932,564)

$ (631,307)

$ (2,416,584)

$ (2,173,445)

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (992,475)

$ (630,894)

$ (2,316,724)

$ (2,174,654) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 69,473

60,832

204,494

166,033 Amortization of insurance premium 8,645

9,114

25,959

30,242 Non-cash operating lease cost 7,861

6,593

22,997

18,871 Stock-based compensation 88,094

68,237

208,803

193,432 Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs 138,557

230,816

416,098

734,495 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 13,748

(60,316)

(20,845)

(61,647) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party 8,836

—

38,159

— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable

convertible preferred stock (related party) 240,250

—

137,250

— Net accretion of investment discounts/premiums (15,272)

(35,766)

(59,580)

(74,928) Other non-cash items (178)

16,480

4,766

27,938 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (including $6,962 and $(5,533) from a related party for

the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and $(35,320) and

$(5,533) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 3,011

(2,800)

(46,601)

(3,778) Inventory (137,982)

(127,971)

(221,392)

(575,933) Prepaid expenses 782

(12,027)

(18,487)

(43,062) Other current assets (5,171)

(4,808)

(27,481)

13,680 Other noncurrent assets 8,497

(4,032)

(14,895)

(113,790) Accounts payable 39,383

(18,811)

42,564

(114,810) Accrued compensation 1,508

(7,460)

46,388

(1,781) Other current liabilities 30,063

(6,413)

(9,297)

(61,505) Other long-term liabilities 29,575

5,644

101,297

25,993 Net cash used in operating activities (462,795)

(513,582)

(1,486,527)

(2,015,204) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (including $(22,611) and

$(25,959) from a related party for the three months ended September 30,

2024 and 2023, and $(56,679) and $(66,877) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (159,694)

(192,517)

(592,206)

(638,002) Purchases of investments (including $(15,000) and nil from a related party

for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and $(15,000) and

nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (520,093)

(1,438,001)

(2,374,220)

(3,585,254) Proceeds from maturities of investments 963,506

498,081

3,251,400

2,480,570 Proceeds from sale of investments —

—

5,000

148,388 Other investing activities —

—

—

(4,827) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 283,719

$ (1,132,437)

$ 289,974

$ (1,599,125)

















LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTINUED (Unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Underwriting Agreement,

net of issuance costs $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,184,224 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2023 Subscription

Agreement to a related party, net of issuance costs —

—

—

1,812,641 Proceeds from issuance of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

to a related party —

—

1,000,000

— Proceeds from issuance of Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock

to a related party 750,000

—

750,000

— Payments of issuance costs for Series A redeemable convertible preferred

stock —

—

(2,343)

— Payments of issuance costs for Series B redeemable convertible preferred

stock (250)

—

(250)

— Payment for credit facility issuance costs (including $(5,625) and nil to a

related party for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and

$(5,625) and nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023,

respectively) (6,058)

—

(6,058)

— Payment for finance lease liabilities (703)

(1,455)

(2,632)

(4,534) Proceeds from borrowings from a related party —

38,654

—

42,920 Repayment of borrowings from a related party (21,590)

—

(25,856)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 935

2,214

3,246

7,321 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan —

—

11,104

15,089 Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards (3,190)

(4,327)

(8,502)

(14,705) Net cash provided by financing activities 719,144

35,086

1,718,709

3,042,956 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 540,068

(1,610,933)

522,156

(571,373) Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,353,595

2,776,880

1,371,507

1,737,320 Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,893,663

$ 1,165,947

$ 1,893,663

$ 1,165,947

LUCID GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (949,637)

$ (630,894)

$ (2,424,648)

$ (2,174,654) Interest expense 8,478

3,340

22,652

17,138 Interest income (50,017)

(66,064)

(155,201)

(145,594) Provision for income taxes 487

296

610

1,012 Depreciation and amortization 69,473

60,832

204,494

166,033 Stock-based compensation 88,094

68,237

210,283

194,875 Restructuring charges 76

518

20,304

24,546 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 13,748

(60,316)

(20,845)

(61,647) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party 8,836

—

38,159

— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable

convertible preferred stock (related party) 240,250

—

137,250

— Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (42,838)

—

107,924

— Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (613,050)

$ (624,051)

$ (1,859,018)

$ (1,978,291)

Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (949,637)

$ (630,894)

$ (2,424,648)

$ (2,174,654) Stock-based compensation 88,094

68,237

210,283

194,875 Restructuring charges 76

518

20,304

24,546 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 13,748

(60,316)

(20,845)

(61,647) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party 8,836

—

38,159

— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable

convertible preferred stock (related party) 240,250

—

137,250

— Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (42,838)

—

107,924

— Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

(non-GAAP) $ (641,471)

$ (622,455)

$ (1,931,573)

$ (2,016,880)

Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted (GAAP) $ (0.41)

$ (0.28)

$ (1.05)

$ (1.08) Stock-based compensation 0.04

0.03

0.09

0.10 Restructuring charges —

0.01

0.01

0.01 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 0.01

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party —

—

0.01

— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable

convertible preferred stock (related party) 0.10

—

0.06

— Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (0.02)

—

0.05

— Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

and diluted (non-GAAP) $ (0.28)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.84)

$ (1.00)















Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 2,323,971,541

2,284,446,783

2,312,249,333

2,010,916,100

LUCID GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONTINUED (Unaudited) (in thousands)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) $ (462,795)

$ (513,582)

$ (1,486,527)

$ (2,015,204) Capital expenditures (159,694)

(192,517)

(592,206)

(638,002) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (622,489)

$ (706,099)

$ (2,078,733)

$ (2,653,206)

SOURCE Lucid Group