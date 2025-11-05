Lucid Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Financial Highlights

Produced 3,891 vehicles in Q3, up 116% compared to Q3 2024, with more than 1,000 additional vehicles built for Saudi Arabia for final assembly

Delivered 4,078 vehicles in Q3; up 47% compared to Q3 2024

Q3 revenue of $336.6 million; up 68% compared to Q3 2024

Subsequent to quarter end, the Public Investment Fund ("PIF") and Lucid agreed to increase the delayed draw term loan credit facility (the "DDTL") from $750 million to approximately $2.0 billion. Lucid's total liquidity at quarter end would have been approximately $5.5 billion, giving effect to this DDTL increase, up from actual total liquidity of $4.2 billion. The DDTL facility remains undrawn.

Operational Highlights

Announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to co-develop next-generation Level 4 autonomous driving technology, positioning Lucid at the forefront of intelligent, software-defined vehicle development and one of the first to offer Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities to consumers.

Delivered the first Lucid vehicles into the robotaxi engineering fleet for further development by Nuro, marking a key milestone in the Uber robotaxi partnership; announced initial rollout in San Francisco in 2026.

Completed Uber's $300 million strategic investment in Lucid, strengthening alignment around shared goals in premium electric and autonomous transportation.

Announced key organizational changes designed to accelerate growth, streamline decision-making, enhance accountability, and strengthen global expansion.

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The earnings presentation is available on its investor relations website (https://ir.lucidmotors.com).

Lucid reported third quarter revenue of $336.6 million on deliveries of 4,078 vehicles. Subsequent to quarter end, PIF and Lucid agreed to increase the DDTL from $750 million to approximately $2.0 billion. Lucid's total liquidity at quarter end would have been approximately $5.5 billion, giving effect to this DDTL increase, up from actual total liquidity of $4.2 billion. The DDTL facility remains undrawn. The company is committed to maintaining a healthy liquidity position and will continue to evaluate all financing and liquidity options, including in the public markets, when the appropriate conditions materialize.

"We maintained strong operational momentum this quarter, delivering solid results in both production and customer deliveries," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. "Our team remains intensely focused on ramping up production and addressing the significant supply chain disruptions impacting the entire industry. At the same time, we continue to advance our position in autonomy and intelligent mobility, from our robotaxi partnership to our new collaboration with NVIDIA, positioning Lucid to be among the first to bring Level 4 autonomous driving to privately owned passenger vehicles. And as we work toward key milestones in the coming quarters, today's organizational changes will accelerate innovation, empower decisive action, and ensure Lucid is best positioned for global expansion."

"We maintained disciplined execution this quarter while navigating a complex operating environment," said Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO at Lucid. "We remain sharply focused on cost management, with our solid liquidity position, supported by the additional liquidity from the PIF, underpinning both our short-term execution and our mid-term strategy. We're delivering against our plan today with financial discipline, while expanding our technology and platform to unlock new opportunities for value creation."

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on November 5, 2025. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,635,120

$ 1,606,865 Short-term investments (including $50,000 and $15,000 associated with a related party as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

701,906

2,424,103 Accounts receivable, net (including $83,616 and $57,909 from a related party as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

137,642

112,025 Inventory

981,062

407,774 Prepaid expenses

58,135

52,951 Other current assets (including nil and $34,503 associated with a related party as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

286,245

270,218 Total current assets

3,800,110

4,873,936 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,752,065

3,262,612 Right-of-use assets

227,995

211,886 Long-term investments (including nil and $20,000 associated with a related party as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

656,249

1,012,223 Other noncurrent assets

355,199

249,443 Investments in equity securities of a related party

31,420

37,831 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,823,038

$ 9,647,931









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 393,029

$ 133,832 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

81,633

6,788 Other current liabilities (including $378,405 and $126,417 associated with related parties as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

1,630,322

1,024,671 Total current liabilities

2,104,984

1,165,291 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

101,886

76,096 Long-term debt

2,040,363

2,002,151 Other long-term liabilities (including $123,043 and $121,136 associated with related parties as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

572,091

592,314 Derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

282,625

639,425 Total liabilities

5,101,949

4,475,277









REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK







Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation preference of $1,294,204 and $1,138,825 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (related party)

1,109,905

730,025 Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 75,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation preference of $909,131 and $800,442 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (related party)

810,806

569,817 Total redeemable convertible preferred stock

1,920,711

1,299,842









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, par value $0.0001; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 324,250,049 and 303,221,972 shares issued and 324,164,267 and 303,136,190 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively(1)

32

30 Additional paid-in capital

16,604,674

16,808,291 Treasury stock, at cost, 85,782 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024(1)

(20,716)

(20,716) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

13,113

(2,099) Accumulated deficit

(14,796,725)

(12,912,694) Total stockholders' equity

1,800,378

3,872,812 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,823,038

$ 9,647,931



(1) The number of shares of common stock and treasury stock have been adjusted for the prior period presented to reflect the one-for-ten (1:10) reverse stock split effected on August 29, 2025.

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue (including $34,251 and $45,588 from a related party for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $69,594 and $133,424 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)

$ 336,580

$ 200,038

$ 831,060

$ 573,359

















Costs and expenses















Cost of revenue

670,197

412,544

1,665,540

1,287,695 Research and development

325,305

324,371

850,390

896,168 Selling, general and administrative

283,097

233,585

752,129

657,062 Restructuring charges

—

76

—

20,304 Total cost and expenses

1,278,599

970,576

3,268,059

2,861,229

















Loss from operations

(942,019)

(770,538)

(2,436,999)

(2,287,870)

















Other income (expense), net















Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

444

(13,748)

18,627

20,845 Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party

916

(8,836)

(8,589)

(38,159) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

(36,375)

(240,250)

356,800

(137,250) Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—

116,360

— Interest income

34,643

50,017

131,170

155,201 Interest expense (including $6,260 and $1,893 to a related party for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $14,872 and $4,596 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)

(25,571)

(8,478)

(61,203)

(22,652) Other expense, net

(10,829)

(155)

(4,292)

(6,229) Total other income (expense), net

(36,772)

(221,450)

548,873

(28,244) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(978,791)

(991,988)

(1,888,126)

(2,316,114) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(363)

487

(4,095)

610 Net loss

(978,428)

(992,475)

(1,884,031)

(2,316,724) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

(56,121)

42,838

(620,869)

(107,924) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic

(1,034,549)

(949,637)

(2,504,900)

(2,424,648) Interest expense on 2026 Notes

—

—

4,283

— Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—

(116,360)

— Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ (1,034,549)

$ (949,637)

$ (2,616,977)

$ (2,424,648)

















Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders(1)















Basic

312,166,297

232,397,154

307,177,163

231,224,933 Diluted

312,166,297

232,397,154

307,859,815

231,224,933

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders(1)















Basic

$ (3.31)

$ (4.09)

$ (8.15)

$ (10.49) Diluted

$ (3.31)

$ (4.09)

$ (8.50)

$ (10.49)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Net unrealized gains on investments, net of tax

$ 684

$ 11,891

$ 4,529

$ 7,672 Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,187)

5,182

10,683

392 Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,503)

17,073

15,212

8,064 Comprehensive loss

(979,931)

(975,402)

(1,868,819)

(2,308,660) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

(56,121)

42,838

(620,869)

(107,924) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (1,036,052)

$ (932,564)

$ (2,489,688)

$ (2,416,584)



(1) The weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders and net loss per share attributable to common stockholders have been adjusted for the prior periods presented to reflect the one-for-ten (1:10) reverse stock split effected on August 29, 2025.

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (978,428)

$ (992,475)

$ (1,884,031)

$ (2,316,724) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 120,090

69,473

329,137

204,494 Amortization of insurance premium 9,536

8,645

27,021

25,959 Non-cash operating lease cost 12,928

7,861

32,686

22,997 Stock-based compensation 115,055

88,094

198,889

208,803 Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs 190,664

138,557

518,470

416,098 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (444)

13,748

(18,627)

(20,845) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (916)

8,836

8,589

38,159 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 36,375

240,250

(356,800)

137,250 Net accretion of investment discounts/premiums (2,616)

(15,272)

(21,678)

(59,580) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

(116,360)

— Other non-cash items 719

(178)

10,019

4,766 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (including $(20,108) and $6,962 from a related party for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $(25,707) and $(35,320) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (13,263)

3,011

(26,523)

(46,601) Inventory (446,557)

(137,982)

(1,032,600)

(221,392) Prepaid expenses (4,366)

782

(32,043)

(18,487) Other assets (76,962)

3,326

(132,786)

(42,376) Accounts payable 185,815

39,383

244,328

42,564 Other liabilities 95,720

61,146

236,805

138,388 Net cash used in operating activities (756,650)

(462,795)

(2,015,504)

(1,486,527) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (including $(57,543) and $(22,611) from a related party for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $(125,211) and $(56,679) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (198,818)

(159,694)

(542,722)

(592,206) Purchases of investments (including nil and $(15,000) from a related party for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $(30,000) and $(15,000) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) —

(520,093)

(309,557)

(2,374,220) Proceeds from maturities of investments (including $15,000 and nil from a related party for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $15,000 and nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024) 451,968

963,506

2,413,453

3,251,400 Proceeds from sale of investments —

—

—

5,000 Other investing activities 1,968

—

1,968

— Net cash provided by investing activities 255,118

283,719

1,563,142

289,974

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - continued (Unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock to a related party —

—

—

1,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock to a related party —

750,000

—

750,000 Payments of issuance costs for Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock —

—

—

(2,343) Payments of issuance costs for Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock —

(250)

—

(250) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2025 Subscription Agreement 300,000

—

300,000

— Payment of issuance costs for the 2025 Subscription Agreement (278)

—

(278)

— Proceeds from issuance of 2030 Notes —

—

1,100,000

— Payment of transaction costs for the issuance of 2030 Notes (166)

—

(18,090)

— Purchase of capped call options —

—

(118,250)

— Repurchase of 2026 Notes —

—

(931,433)

— Proceeds from borrowings from a related party 79,976

—

186,621

— Repayment of borrowings to a related party —

(21,590)

—

(25,856) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 626

935

1,900

3,246 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan —

—

12,696

11,104 Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards (3,060)

(3,190)

(12,509)

(8,502) Payment for finance lease liabilities (1,046)

(703)

(2,422)

(2,632) Payment for credit facility issuance costs (including nil and $(5,625) to related parties for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $(507) and $(5,625) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) —

(6,058)

(507)

(6,058) Net cash provided by financing activities 376,052

719,144

517,728

1,718,709 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (125,480)

540,068

65,366

522,156 Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,797,898

1,353,595

1,607,052

1,371,507 Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,672,418

$ 1,893,663

$ 1,672,418

$ 1,893,663

LUCID GROUP, INC. RECONCIL IATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic (GAAP) $ (1,034,549)

$ (949,637)

$ (2,504,900)

$ (2,424,648) Interest expense 25,571

8,478

61,203

22,652 Interest income (34,643)

(50,017)

(131,170)

(155,201) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (363)

487

(4,095)

610 Depreciation and amortization 120,090

69,473

329,137

204,494 Stock-based compensation 115,055

88,094

198,889

210,283 Restructuring charges —

76

—

20,304 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (444)

13,748

(18,627)

(20,845) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (916)

8,836

8,589

38,159 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 36,375

240,250

(356,800)

137,250 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 56,121

(42,838)

620,869

107,924 Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

(116,360)

— Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (717,703)

$ (613,050)

$ (1,913,265)

$ (1,859,018)

Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted (GAAP) $ (1,034,549)

$ (949,637)

$ (2,616,977)

$ (2,424,648) Stock-based compensation 115,055

88,094

198,889

210,283 Restructuring charges —

76

—

20,304 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (444)

13,748

(18,627)

(20,845) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (916)

8,836

8,589

38,159 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 36,375

240,250

(356,800)

137,250 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 56,121

(42,838)

620,869

107,924 Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted (non-GAAP) $ (828,358)

$ (641,471)

$ (2,164,057)

$ (1,931,573)

Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders( 1)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (GAAP) $ (3.31)

$ (4.09)

$ (8.50)

$ (10.49) Stock-based compensation 0.37

0.38

0.65

0.91 Restructuring charges —

—

—

0.09 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability —

0.06

(0.06)

(0.09) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party —

0.04

0.03

0.17 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 0.11

1.03

(1.17)

0.59 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 0.18

(0.18)

2.02

0.47 Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (non-GAAP) $ (2.65)

$ (2.76)

$ (7.03)

$ (8.35)















Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders, diluted 312,166,297

232,397,154

307,859,815

231,224,933



(1) The weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders, net loss per share attributable to common stockholders and adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders have been adjusted for the prior periods presented to reflect the one-for-ten (1:10) reverse stock split effected on August 29, 2025.

LUCID GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - continued (Unaudited) (in thousands) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) $ (756,650)

$ (462,795)

$ (2,015,504)

$ (1,486,527) Capital expenditures (198,818)

(159,694)

(542,722)

(592,206) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (955,468)

$ (622,489)

$ (2,558,226)

$ (2,078,733)

