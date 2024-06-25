Lucid Appoints Nick Twork as Head of Global Communications

NEWARK, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announced the appointment of Nick Twork as Head of Global Communications.

Nick Twork, Head of Global Communications at Lucid

Twork will oversee Lucid's global communications team, which includes worldwide product, corporate, financial and internal communications; media relations; and social media. Twork will help Lucid's world-class executive team support and amplify the company's mission, working closely across all divisions internationally. He will report directly to Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, effective immediately and be based at Lucid's global headquarters in Newark, Calif.

Twork brings to Lucid more than two decades of global experience and a proven track record across communication, marketing and commercial strategy in technology, and automotive sectors.

A native Michigander, he started his career as a journalist and spy photographer under the legendary Jim Dunne, then worked in high-profile communications roles on multiple continents at Ford, GM, Porsche, Infiniti and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi. He gained significant experience at early-stage technology companies, including most recently ONE (Our Next Energy), where he was a founding member of the energy storage company.

"Nick has a rare blend of deep industry insight, emerging technology leadership, and a passion for our mission to decarbonize the transportation sector," Rawlinson said. "I'm confident Nick can help build awareness of our brand while supporting Lucid's ambitious growth plans."

Twork joins the Silicon Valley-based technology company as it prepares for the start of production of Lucid Gravity, its first SUV. Lucid will assemble the SUV at its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Lucid's flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900.* The company's highest performance model, Lucid Air Sapphire, is considered by many to be the world's best sedan.

"It's an honor – and a whole lot of fun – to be part of the world-class team that produces the most innovative EVs on Earth," Twork said. "As a longtime enthusiast of zero-emission transportation, I look forward to serving Lucid's mission of accelerating humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy."

About Lucid:

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900*. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

* Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees. For U.S. market only.

